The lightning arrived early, inside the allowable radius and halted play after Joey Volini had pitched just three innings for Florida State on Friday.



Not ideal. Not when FSU coach Link Jarrett and pitching coach Micah Posey had planned on going to Volini in game 1 and saving ace left-hander Jamie Arnold for game 2 on Saturday. It’s a similar strategy that Jarrett and Posey employed in the 2024 regional, with Carson Dorsey pitching on Friday and Arnold on Saturday.



But this time, the Seminoles were forced to sit through a lengthy delay. If the teams had been able to restart after roughly 30 to 35 minutes, Jarrett acknowledged they would have sent Volini back to the mound. A delay of more than two hours meant the coaches would have to turn the game over to the bullpen.



Peyton Prescott, Chris Knier and John Abraham combined for six shutout innings, allowing just five hits (all singles) while striking out seven batters and walking just two as FSU defeated Bethune-Cookman 6-2 on Friday evening in the Tallahassee Regional opener.



“That’s a difficult mid-game decision on burning some arms, but we had to do what we had to do to find a way to win that thing,” Jarrett said. “… There’s a lot of innings remaining and we need to trend in that direction. We really do. So to come in and hold that thing was really important. And I think there's a little more in the tank, to be quite honest with you with some of the guys that came in.



“I didn't think we were quite as sharp as maybe I was hoping, and my expectations are very high, but they were kind of tough to put away.”



Keeping Bethune in check for six shutout innings was a big ask, especially for an FSU bullpen that has had a roller-coaster season. Even after their performances on Friday, Prescott (5.15), Knier (4.34) and Abraham (4.28) have ERAs in 2025 that aren’t all that impressive.



But they delivered in a big moment on Friday, and also preserved one of the team’s top relievers, Joe Charles, for the weekend.



Prescott (4-0) hit 98 mph regularly (and 99 a few times) as he worked the middle innings after the weather delay and recorded four strikeouts. He worked a 1-2-3 fourth, stranded a runner in the fifth and picked up two strikeouts in the sixth before leaving with two runners on.



“That stuff’s electric,” Jarrett said. “You’re trying to get kids to match something with the fastball. We were trying to find the slider, find the feel for it. He threw a couple good ones. But it was good. When you’re throwing the ball with that kind of velocity you should have some good results if you’re in the zone. But it’s fun to watch him develop. And there’s more. there’s more coming.”



Knier entered the game in the sixth with two outs, getting Jeter Polledo to fly out to end the inning. He allowed a single in the seventh but also had two strikeouts. And in the eighth, despite giving up a one-out walk, a hard-hit lineout resulted in a double play when Armani Newton was caught midway to second.



Abraham recorded a pair of groundouts, then gave up a pair of singles, but he got Darryl Lee to strikeout swinging to end the game.



“All in all, I thought our guys managed it well,” Jarrett said. “I do think there's a little more execution to be had to put yourself in a position to punch people out. And when you're in position to punch people out, get the ball in the space that it needs to be to get your swing and miss.”



A memorable first regional game



Myles Bailey grew up in Tallahassee, played at Lincoln High and took the field at Howser for his first regional game on Friday. He went 2 for 2 with a two-run homer in the third and scored FSU’s final run in the eighth. He also walked twice.



“I think it surpassed every expectation I could have possibly had,” Bailey said. “Especially to get a home run. That’s kind of what I do. To be able to jog the bases is pretty fun, so it definitely surpassed my expectations.”



Bailey and Jarrett also had a funny exchange in the press conference. When a reporter asked if FSU’s TrackMan had the distance of Bailey’s home run, Jarrett said, “I’ve told you guys before, the Trackman math equation (sometimes) doesn’t compute that.”



“It didn’t get it?” Bailey asked, drawing some laughter in the room as he showed mild disappointment in not knowing any data on the majestic home run.



“No,” Jarrett said. “If we didn’t get it in game, I don’t know that the postgame report is going to be anything different.”



Lodise’s night



Alex Lodise went 0 for 4 and saw his 17-game on-base streak come to a halt. But FSU’s shortstop also made some stellar plays in the field, including one where he tracked deep into left field to grab a fly ball that Chase Williams couldn’t see in the sun.



Jarrett said Williams yelled for help — explaining that the sun is often in a tricky spot for the left fielder in the late afternoons at Howser — and Lodise was there to make a play and prevent a big inning for Bethune.



“There’s a lot of good defensive plays that you could talk about,” Jarrett said. “A lot of the double plays, the lineouts were key.”



The last word



Jarrett had the choice of playing the afternoon game or evening game on Friday. He got a mix of both, given the delay, in a game that began at 3 p.m. and ended just after 8 p.m.



But as he got up from the table at the press conference, FSU’s coach got in the last word and a few laughs from the media.



“This is why we played the first game,” Jarrett said.



