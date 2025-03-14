ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Notes, updates: BC at FSU (game 1 on Friday, 6 p.m.)

No. 5 Florida State (15-1) opens up ACC play against Boston College (7-6) on Friday at 6 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium. The game will stream live on ACC Network Extra. It's the first ACC series for the Seminoles.

Some pregame notes and we'll add lineups closer to 6 p.m.

FSU and BC will play a doubleheader on Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. due to heavy rain in the forecast on Sunday. The second game of the DH will begin about 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first.

LHP Joey Volini (4-0, 1.16 ERA) will be on the mound tonight. He has allowed just four walks and 16 hits in 23.1 innings. Opposing batters are hitting just .188 off Volini. He pitched a career-high seven innings while allowing just one run with 11 strikeouts last Friday vs. Lipscomb.

As Curt wrote about on Thursday, the weekend rotation has adjusted but Jamie Arnold will pitch on Saturday (not sure if he will pitch the first game or second game). LHP Wes Mendes will pitch one of the Saturday games.

FSU's team ERA is a very impressive 2.62. The Seminoles' 2025 stats

BC is 7-6 but picked up a series win at Virginia, taking the Friday game and Sunday game. The Eagles used three pitchers last Friday, with LHP A.J. Colarusso tossing 3.1 shutout innings of relief for the win. RHP Kyle Kipp started, and RHP Gavin Soares pitched the middle innings.
 
