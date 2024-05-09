ADVERTISEMENT

Softball Notes / updates: FSU vs. Notre Dame in ACC Tournament quarterfinals

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
15,618
10,546
1,853
The second-seeded Florida State softball team (41-13, 19-5) will begin its quest for its 20th ACC Championship on Thursday as they will take on 10th-seeded Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m. on the ACC Network, although the schedule is a bit behind today. Duke needed 10 innings to outlast BC in the first game, prompting Clemson-Virginia to start late. We’ll try to keep you posted if the FSU game starts later than 5 p.m.
 
ACC Tournament History

  • Florida State has won 19 ACC Tournament Championships with their first coming in 1992.
  • FSU has won eight out of the last nine ACC Tournament Championships.
  • FSU will be looking for its third consecutive ACC Tournament Championship.
  • FSU has been to the ACC Championship Game 25 times in the 30 years that FSU has been in the ACC Tournament.
  • FSU is 76-20 (.784) all-time in the ACC Tournament, outscoring their opponents 464-188.
  • FSU is 35-5 in the ACC Tournament since Lonni Alameda became the head coach in 2009. In that time period, FSU won nine of the 15 ACC Titles.
 
Clemson has just eliminated Virginia

5:35 p.m. is the FSU - Notre Dame start time
 
Very nice. Royalty gets the grounder to Beachum, who starts the 5-4-3

Middle 1st, 0-0
 
A Mudge single and a Beachum walk, but a chance to score early is erased with a double play and a Torres flyout
 
A two-out double from Kronenberger, but a grounder back to Royalty

Middle 2nd, 0-0
 
Tran singles. And then with two outs, swipes second

On review, Tran is out at second

Middle 5th, 1-0 FSU
 
Bob Ferrante said:
Grimm grounds out

Middle 6th, FSU 1-0
Insurance time.


Car Insurance Quote GIF by GEICO
 
FSU had a chance to add yet another run but not able to after Edenfield walk (and a pinch runner) as well as a Flaherty single

Seminoles had first and third, then Flaherty swiped second. But Kerr grounds out

End 6th, 2-0 FSU
 
