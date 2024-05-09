Bob Ferrante
May 10, 2022
- 15,618
- 10,546
- 1,853
The second-seeded Florida State softball team (41-13, 19-5) will begin its quest for its 20th ACC Championship on Thursday as they will take on 10th-seeded Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.
First pitch is set for 5 p.m. on the ACC Network, although the schedule is a bit behind today. Duke needed 10 innings to outlast BC in the first game, prompting Clemson-Virginia to start late. We’ll try to keep you posted if the FSU game starts later than 5 p.m.
