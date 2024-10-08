Tuesday morning's practice began with an extended segment of about 30-40 minutes of work with just the younger players before the veterans joined for the final 2/3rds of the practice. This provided a look at how FSU's Sunday practices the days after games normally are. Those days, players who got 20% or less of the reps in the prior day's game get a day of work. We don't normally get to see those Sunday practices so this was a nice extended look at what the younger players look like in an expanded sample size.

I thought quite a few of the freshman skill-position players took advantage of that opportunity early in Tuesday's practice. Amaree Williams made a great leaping catch in 1-on-1s then had a ridiculous one-handed catch on a ball out in front of him while in stride. Elijah Moore had a touchdown in 1-on-1s, beating a freshman DB on an outside post route to create separation. Lawayne McCoy ran a nice comeback route for a catch in 1-on-1s as well. Luke Kromenhoek was distributing the ball well to his fellow freshmen in 7-on-7 pass skelly work as well, hitting a wide-open Williams in 7-on-7, connecting with Landen Thomas, an outside post to BJ Gibson and Moore down the sideline for a big pickup.

Speaking of Williams, he was probably FSU's most consistent pass-catcher Tuesday morning. By my count, he had seven catches (three in the opening portion of practice and four in the second portion) and did a great job making some tough catches to build off the momentum of scoring his first touchdown vs. Clemson. Walk-on freshman wideout Willy Suarez also deserves a shoutout for a strong showing early in Tuesday's practice. He caught a deep ball for a touchdown in 1-on-1s and then made a one-handed grab over the middle in 11-on-11 during the opening portion of practice.

That strong catching day from Williams is particularly noteworthy because on the whole, far too many balls hit the ground during Tuesday's practice. I counted eight drops from eight different receivers/tight ends during the final 7-on-7 pass skelly portion of practice, taking away a few really nice throws from Brock Glenn and Kromenhoek. That has been an issue that has plagued this offense and Mike Norvell talked after Tuesday's practice about what has gone into those drop problems this season.

"A lot of it is your mind. There's technique and fundamentals, watching the ball, keeping your hands together, catch and tuck all the way in, but you also have to get out of your own mind sometimes. I think that's showing up with a few guys that we have and you've got to work yourself through that. You've got to focus on the technique, focus on the fundamentals, overemphasize that beyond, 'Oh, I've got make this play. I've got to do this.' Just trust your technique, trust your fundamentals. A couple of the guys that are having issues have been extremely consistent in their time here and it's not showing up. When that happens, it's one of those things that you don't understand why it occurs. Our guys, we've got different resources to help connect them from some of those mental challenges that you go through from time to time. Just continuing to work through that process. It is all focus on the technique and fundamentals because that's what we can control. You're getting open, you're doing a great part in that job. Now it's time to all the way to the tuck make sure you're finishing the catch and the rest of it will take care of itself. You'll be able to figure the rest of it out once you get the ball in your hands."

Caziah Holmes stood out with a few explosive runs during Tuesday's practice. Lawrance Toafili also made a few plays as a sure-handed pass-catcher out of the backfield and Sam Singleton Jr. added a touchdown run.

On the defensive line, Patrick Payton and Marvin Jones Jr. each had tackles for loss Tuesday, doing well to swarm a ballcarrier and blow up run plays in the backfield. Darrell Jackson Jr. and Byron Turner Jr. had "sacks" in quick succession. Defensive tackle KJ Sampson made a few impactful plays as well, tipping one pass at the line of scrimmage and then combining with Earl Little Jr. for a pressure that forced an off-target pass to the sideline.

The defense came away with three interceptions during Tuesday's practice. Cai Bates did a great job reading a screen pass and secured a pick-six by jumping the route. DeMarco Ward somehow ended up with what appeared to be a 50/50 ball that both players had some possession of over the middle in 7-on-7. And Ashlynd Barker made a great play to secure a pick inches before it hit the ground after it bounced off the intended receiver's hands during the final 11-on-11 period.

While Quindarrius Jones didn't have an interception Tuesday, he did make a few plays. First, he ripped a pass that appeared to be completed to Brian Courtney out of the tight end's hands to deny a catch. Then he had an impressive pass breakup vs. Malik Benson later in the day's work, keeping pace behind him on his route and draping a hand in front of him to knock the ball away for a really nice coverage rep.

Florida State held its first of two bye-week practice availabilities Tuesday morning. And given the fact that FSU doesn't have a game this weekend, it switched some things up at this morning's practice.We'll be back out there Wednesday morning for the final practice availability of FSU's bye week.