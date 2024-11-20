ADVERTISEMENT

Football Observations from FSU's final practice availability of Charleston Southern week

We just wrapped up watching FSU's final practice availability of the week before Saturday's game vs. Charleston Southern. Here are the updates from the day's work:

  • The offense started pretty well during the first 11-on-11 period, a one-minute drill. Luke Kromenhoek led a great drive down the field with limited time, getting off quick passes, scrambling decisively and doing well to consistently get the clock stopped and avoid negative plays. Behind a pair of catches by Landen Thomas, one by BJ Gibson and one by Amaree Williams (with one second left on the clock), he set the stage for Ryan Fitzgerald to make a 47-yard field goal that gave FSU's offense points out of a challenging situation.
  • Outside of that nice start, however, it wasn't the best day for FSU's offense. There were moments of success like a leaping catch by Lawayne McCoy in the back corner of the end zone in 1-on-1s, a diving catch by Williams for a touchdown in goal-line work and a few deep catches from Elijah Moore on nice throws in 7-on-7 pass-skelly work. On the whole, though, the offense never really got going again after that strong start to the day's work.
  • In the second 11-on-11 period, a few NFL hopefuls made some flashy plays with scouts from a handful of professional teams watching. Darrell Jackson had a "sack" on the first play of this period, Pat Payton had a great effort play to force a fumble on a screen pass on the second play of the period and then Payton batted down a pass at the line of scrimmage on the third play of the period. Byron Turner Jr. also had a "sack" later in this period of good-on-good work.
  • Edwin Joseph continues to demonstrate good coverage and ball skills on a consistent basis in practice. He had a pair of pass breakups in 1-on-1s, putting himself in great position and denying the catch by knocking the ball out of the air. Kevin Knowles II had an interception on the first play of pass-skelly work and Grady Kelly added a batted pass of his own in red-zone situational work and Demarco Ward had a PBU on a pass over the middle in pass-skelly work.
  • Earl Little Jr., who continues to grow more comfortable working at safety, made an impressively physical play during goal-line work. On a toss play to Lawrance Toafili, he stopped the running back, who had a head of steam charging towards the goal line, with an impressive stone-wall tackle to deny him a touchdown on the play.
 
