ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Official Visit exit interviews for the weekend of June 20-June 22

OsceolaPat

OsceolaPat

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Jul 31, 2022
3,912
5,899
1,853
FSU hosted 11 prospects on official visits this weekend. We will try to interview all of the prospect as they leave the Moore Center this morning.

FSU RB commit Amari Thomas was the first player to head home this morning. He addressed his commitment to FSU and spoke a little bit about his South Carolina recruitment.

 
  • Like
Reactions: evgoodwin, hayessha and WoodsideNole
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

OsceolaPat

Football Recruiting Official Visit Weekend Preview: Visitors list for the weekend of June 20

Replies
0
Views
261
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
nrcarlisle

Football Recruiting Official Visit Thread: June 6th Weekend

Replies
11
Views
925
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat

Football Recruiting June 13th / Midweek Official Visit Thread: Tuesday Updates

Replies
17
Views
2K
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
Bob Ferrante

Football Recruiting Seminole Sidelines: FSU official visit preview for the weekend of June 20th

Replies
1
Views
296
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
OsceolaPat

Football Recruiting Official Visitor's List for FSU Football for the weekend of May 30th

Replies
3
Views
469
Osceola Village
jmaus
J
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back