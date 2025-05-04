Some of Florida State’s most dependable pass-catchers in the last five years have included running backs like Lawrance Toafili.



And if you can fathom this, Toafili had 92 catches for 905 yards and four touchdowns in his FSU career — the most receptions of any receiver, tight end or running back since Mike Norvell arrived in 2020.



Yes, that’s more than Johnny Wilson (84 in two seasons), Pokey Wilson (83 catches in 2020-22 but 108 in his FSU career) or Ja’Khi Douglas (77 catches from 2020-24).



In the “both things can be true” discussion, FSU has a question mark about dependable receiving depth going into 2025 as well as potential solutions in a tight end (Randy Pittman) and running back (Jaylin Lucas) with proven production at previous colleges. Add in Chase Loftin, an early enrollee at tight end who is too slight to be an in-line blocker but offers up another option as a pass catcher.



Norvell commented on Wednesday about competition in the receiver room, mentioning tough discussions, and said the Seminoles were over the allocated number. Which was an eyebrow-raising comment to rationalize the loss of receivers like Hykeem Williams, Jalen Brown and Jordan Scott — all of whom the FSU staff was excited to land and seek to develop.



We’ve detailed some of the wide receiver question marks in previous stories over the last week. The short version: FSU brought in Duce Robinson and Squirrel White to add production and leadership and guide a room that is loaded with second-year options and early enrollee Jayvan Boggs (as well as Tae’Shaun Gelsey and summer arrival Teriq Mallory).



Until we see reliability on the field, there will be questions about the receivers. But there are pass catchers who have done it at Power 4 schools.



Pittman had 51 catches for 631 yards and three touchdowns in his two seasons at UCF with Gus Malzahn, who’s now FSU’s offensive coordinator. He nearly doubled his receiving yardage total from 2023 to 2024 (215 to 416), and Pittman’s yards per reception total of 13 yards was quite impressive for a tight end. It shows his ability to find openings in defenses as well as break a few tackles.



Lucas caught 53 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in his three seasons, with all but three catches coming from 2022-23 at Indiana. He was FSU’s most consistent offensive player in 2024’s offseason (spring practices and preseason camp). After his return from injury, Lucas offers an intriguing playmaker. Maybe he’s too small and would be jammed on the line if he were a true slot, but his 7.3-yard per catch average in 2023 at Indiana also shows he’s able to turn short passes out of the backfield into decent gains.



“You see guys that really can do it all,” Norvell told the Osceola during his booster tour stop in Atlanta on Thursday. “We’ve got guys that can really line up anywhere on the field, whether it's inside, outside, front side, back side and be able to try to create the best matchups, continuing to develop the route trees, finding areas to be able to allow them to showcase all that they can do.”



It's easy to look at Pittman and appreciate the versatility but also question how he would block as a smaller tight end. And it’s easy to look at Lucas and see his skill set but also know he’s not going to be an effective rusher between the tackles.



But for an FSU passing game where there is uncertainty, there are also options like Pittman and Lucas to complement White and Robinson. Given Norvell’s history with Toafili and Malzahn’s creativity, it will be fun to see what the coaches can cook up in the offseason.



“The versatility of personnel is critical, and it allows more guys to make an impact,” Norvell said. “And guys get to really earn and define their role of how big of a part of this offense they want to be.”