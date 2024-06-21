ADVERTISEMENT

President McCullough discussed FSU's AAU status on Thursday

Florida State president Richard McCullough spoke at the Board of Trustees' meeting on Thursday afternoon. Among his updates was a visit with some of the leaders of the AAU in March. FSU's pursuit of AAU accreditation has been a focal point dating back to the presidential interviews in 2021.

I hadn't heard this mentioned by McCullough, and thought his explanation about how FSU is positioned toward attaining AAU status was interesting, too.

"We’re a left-brain, right-brain institution with really strong arts, humanities and social sciences, and at the same time really great science," McCullough said. "When you take a metric of research expenditures and you divide it by the number of faculty, that number is going to look very different if you’re at Cal Tech, where you’re only science, or even a Georgia Tech vs. an FSU. We’re a very broad university. Telling that story is important. The meeting went really well.

"Florida State is a story of momentum. And as we continue to grow in research and excellence, we’re moving into the realm of being a university that they’ll want to look at for AAU."

McCullough also discussed the FSU-Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare partnership. FSU shared some details back in April here:

news.fsu.edu

Florida State, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare cement partnership with Memorandum of Understanding - Florida State University News

Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare formalized their long-term partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding that […]
