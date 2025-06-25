ADVERTISEMENT

Football QB transfer Jaylen King could be starting at an FBS school, instead chooses developmental track at FSU

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
24,534
15,283
1,853
Jaylen King played a year at an FCS school (Gardner-Webb) and a second season at a Group of 5 school (East Tennessee State). The next step for many quarterbacks in the progression could be a starting opportunity at a G5 or Power 4 school.

King chose Florida State, but he is opting for a developmental path as he continues his football journey.

“As a competitor, it’s hard to sit on the sideline,” King said. “I’ve started since I was a freshman. Coming in, having to sit, it’s definitely hard. I’m just trying to prepare mentally and just take the coaching and watch the guys.”

King found success in his first two college seasons, including as a true freshman. He produced a combined 16 touchdowns in helping Gardner-Webb to 2023 Big South/OVC conference championship. A year later, King started all 10 games he played for ETSU in 2024. King completed 116 passes for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 422 rushing yards with five touchdowns.

Instead of staying at ETSU, or picking a spot where he could start in 2025, King said being at FSU was his goal and called the decision a “no brainer.”

“This is what everybody dreams of, especially where I come from,” King said. “It’s been great. We have all of the resources here. Everything that you need. There’s no more complaining about what you don’t have so you really have no excuse.”

King might not play that much in 2025 given that Tommy Castellanos is the starter and that FSU has a backup with experience (Brock Glenn) as well as a highly regarded freshman (Kevin Sperry).

While King could play in up to four regular-season games while preserving his redshirt, it's likely he won't get to play that often as coach Mike Norvell and the FSU staff opts to develop Glenn and Sperry. King will have the opportunity to learn in practices and the quarterback room as he grows, but this is what he feels is best for his college career.

“I thank God every day … to get to live it and be here, is unbelievable,” King said.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

nrcarlisle

Commitment Alert FSU adds portal QB, ETSU transfer Jaylen King

Replies
2
Views
631
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
Bob Ferrante

Football Mike Norvell reflects on addition of developmental QB Jaylen King

Replies
5
Views
532
Osceola Village
Seminole Dynasty Mike
Seminole Dynasty Mike
OsceolaPat

Football Spring Portal Review Offense-How FSU did in the NCAA spring transfer portal and its impact on the 2025 roster

Replies
0
Views
1K
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
Bob Ferrante

Seminole Sidelines: Jaylen King's arrival, discussing upcoming visitors, Seminoles in NFL draft

Replies
1
Views
301
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler
  • Sticky

Football Five under-the-radar players who could have the biggest impact on the 2025 FSU season

Replies
9
Views
2K
Osceola Village
noletaire
noletaire
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back