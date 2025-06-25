Jaylen King played a year at an FCS school (Gardner-Webb) and a second season at a Group of 5 school (East Tennessee State). The next step for many quarterbacks in the progression could be a starting opportunity at a G5 or Power 4 school.



King chose Florida State, but he is opting for a developmental path as he continues his football journey.



“As a competitor, it’s hard to sit on the sideline,” King said. “I’ve started since I was a freshman. Coming in, having to sit, it’s definitely hard. I’m just trying to prepare mentally and just take the coaching and watch the guys.”



King found success in his first two college seasons, including as a true freshman. He produced a combined 16 touchdowns in helping Gardner-Webb to 2023 Big South/OVC conference championship. A year later, King started all 10 games he played for ETSU in 2024. King completed 116 passes for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns while adding 422 rushing yards with five touchdowns.



Instead of staying at ETSU, or picking a spot where he could start in 2025, King said being at FSU was his goal and called the decision a “no brainer.”



“This is what everybody dreams of, especially where I come from,” King said. “It’s been great. We have all of the resources here. Everything that you need. There’s no more complaining about what you don’t have so you really have no excuse.”



King might not play that much in 2025 given that Tommy Castellanos is the starter and that FSU has a backup with experience (Brock Glenn) as well as a highly regarded freshman (Kevin Sperry).



While King could play in up to four regular-season games while preserving his redshirt, it's likely he won't get to play that often as coach Mike Norvell and the FSU staff opts to develop Glenn and Sperry. King will have the opportunity to learn in practices and the quarterback room as he grows, but this is what he feels is best for his college career.



“I thank God every day … to get to live it and be here, is unbelievable,” King said.



