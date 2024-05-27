Quarterback: Spring Offers

- When I went by AH Plantation this spring, Bell was very impressive. The one thing I look for in a quarterback is anticipation. The ability to throw the ball before the receiver gets to a spot. Bell was able to put the ball where the receivers were going to end up. He is starting to understand the game of football. Here is a kid who as a freshman was 5-8 or 5-9. He now is over 6-2. He is built a little like Jordan Travis. I think he has a good arm. He can make most of the throws asked of him. He is a good athlete but is a true pocket passer. I said at the time FSU should offer, someone must have listened as the offer came not long after.Hart is a pure pocket passer. He reminds me of John Brantley, who played at Ocala Trinity and signed with UF. He has a good arm. You will see him push the ball down the field. Probably throws as good of a deep ball as you will see. He moves well in the pocket. He can throw well on the run. Hart does a good job of leading his receivers. I feel Hart is more of a fit for an Air Raid offense IMHO. He does have some work that needs to be done on the shorter throws.Wow, turn on his film and I see Aaron Rodgers. He has a super quick release. The ball comes out of his hand really well. I think this is an NFL quarterback. His ball placement is elite. He puts the ball right where the receiver can catch it. He moves around well in the pocket. He can make every throw. The tough thing with all of these out-of-state quarterbacks is you have to see them in person. Bell and Hart are rated ahead of him and honestly off film, I just don't think you can.Brady is a big quarterback. You are looking at a Brock Osweiler-type quarterback. He is not as smooth as Huhn in the pocket. Has a good arm. He does need some work on his mechanics. Big guys who don't always throw over the top is a concern for me. He seems to either pat the ball or wait to throw it at times. He can throw deep with accuracy. I think he will struggle at times throwing short. He is similar to DJ but without the ability to run.Like that he takes snaps from center. He moves well in the pocket. He has a strong arm. He can push the ball down the field. He does need to learn to come off his first read. He has some of the same tools that AJ Duffy had. Big arm but throws to his first option. Like to see him check down at times. Always looking for the big play. Can't do that in college. He has tools. I like him more than Smigiel, but I think Huhn is the best of these west coast guys.Most of these quarterbacks are big. Seems like the trend for FSU. Another kid who seems like a first-read QB. This is tough for these guys once in college. You have to come off your first guy and find the second or third option. Another guy with a big arm. He can make the deep outs, he can run deep post. Be interesting to see him throw at a camp. He can run. Reminds me a little of Jacoby Brissett. Brissett was raw but ended up an NFL quarterback. Lott seems to have some of the same qualities.California dreaming. It seems like FSU is going to try and pull a Cali quarterback at some point. Big kid. He moves well in the pocket. Will avoid a rush and throw the ball. These guys all have that Patrick Mahomes/Aaron Rodgers mentality — they throw from all angles. Edmunds is that guy. He stands tall in the pocket. He reminds me of Kerry Collins, who played at Penn State. Has a bit of hitch in his throwing motion. He seems uneasy at times. You can see why he landed an offer but needs time to develop. Tools are there but still a ton of work needs to be done. Which is expected out of a 2027 kid.I put Brandon in because he was offered this spring and I had the chance to see him in person. Ironically, this kid is built like Jeff Sims. Same body type coming out of high school. He has a nice arm. You will see him push the ball down the field. He can lead a receiver. He does throw off his back foot and sidearm at times. That is something that needs to be corrected. He is a dual threat. He can beat you with his legs. Like to see him get rid of the ball a little quicker. Trust your receivers. Quarterbacks always want to make the perfect throw. You are not making that same throw in college. If a play is called, trust the OC and receivers to make a play.