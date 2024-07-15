Ranking the commits

You turn on the film of Wiley and you can see why this kid became a priority for FSU. He looks like Keon Coleman with more speed. He has the size you want in a receiver. He has very good ball skills. He does have a tendency to allow the ball to come down to him. With his size, Wiley should be able to high point the football.Thomas is one of the top offensive lineman in Florida. He will start out at tackle but can also play guard or center down the road. That versatility is why Thomas was coveted. He plays with a bit of a mean streak. He comes off the ball and will drive a defender backwards. He has the athletic ability to handle speed rushers off the edge. He is someone that should be able to make an impact by year 2.When you look at this coaching staff’s success developing defensive ends the past few seasons you can see why Hilson chose FSU. He has a quick step off the ball. He can play with great leverage. You will see him get underneath a tackle. He can set the edge on run plays. You put him on the edge and let him rush the passer. He is going to put pressure on the quarterback.Charles is a prospect we first saw as a freshman at Port Charlotte. This is no shock that he developed into a P5 lineman. He has the size. You will see him use his hands. He is violent with his hands. He is quick off the ball. He plays defensive end but we expect him to slide inside. He is someone that can develop into an All-ACC type of talent down the road.Wynn is a big-bodied defensive lineman. He is someone that can eat up blocks and allow his linebackers to make plays. His strength is playing the run. He has the ability to come off the ball and shoot the gaps. He is a big, strong, physical player.Chase's film is quite impressive. He lines up wide as a receiver. You can put him near a tackle and have him run the seam. He has good hands and runs routes well. He can block but that is not a strength of his game right now. (Player Comp: George Kittle)I feel Redmon is one of the most underrated players in FSU class. This is the type of prospect that slips out of the state of Florida, goes to a school like USF or UCF and ends up a top 2-3 round draft pick down the road. Redmon has size (6-3). He is fluid for a safety. He can come up and play the run. He also can drop back into coverage. He can cover tight ends, receivers or backs out of the backfield. He is a versatile defensive back that can be utilized in a number of ways.Thomas is exactly what FSU is looking for in defensive backs. He has size and length. He is listed as a corner but it would not surprise us to see him play safety at the next level. He has good coverage skills. You put him on a receiver and Thomas can lock them down. Smaller/quicker receivers could give him some issues in space and on crossing routes.FSU now has a quarterback in the class of 2024, 2025 and 2026. Jones will get the chance to go against Luke Kromenhoek for the starting job in 2025. He led Mandarin to the state championship game a year ago. He has performed well at camps this off-season.Joseph is another lineman that is listed as a tackle but we project as a guard. He looks like a guard. Joseph comes off the ball well. He can drive a defender off the ball. He has good technique. He plays with physicality. He is someone that already looks like a college lineman. He has strong hands. You will see him engage a defender on film and lock them up. He does lean over at times and that is technique. When you lean or bend over it causes a lineman to get off balance.Daylan is a Swiss Army knife. He can return kicks. You can get him the ball as a receiver. You can line him up in the backfield. He runs solid routes. He gives you a player with a nice blend of speed and quickness. You would like for him to have that extra gear but his talent can’t be denied. He is going to end up in the slot at the next level.Pritchard has moved to linebacker. He was a safety for most of his high school career. His ability to play in coverage will help him as a linebacker. He has good coverage skills. He will be able to drop into coverage. He is also someone that can come up and play the run.