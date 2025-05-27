A closer look at the 2025 Tallahassee Regional teams. FSU plays Bethune-Cookman on Friday at 3 p.m. (ACC Network). Mississippi State and Northeastern follow at 7:30 p.m. (live stream on ESPN+).



Florida State (38-14)



Coach: Link Jarrett is 110-62 in three seasons at FSU, including a CWS trip in 2024. Jarrett also made a CWS run with Notre Dame in 2022.



Top pitchers: LHP Jamie Arnold (7-2, 3.04 ERA, 97 strikeouts and 24 walks in 71 innings), LHP Joey Volini (8-5, 95 strikeouts and 25 walks in 77.2 innings), LHP Wes Mendes (6-2, 4.93 ERA, 81 strikeouts and 36 walks in 69.1 innings). RHP Joe Charles (2-0, 4.20 ERA, three saves and 40 strikeouts with 17 walks in 30 innings) has been among FSU’s top relief options of late.



Leading hitters: SS Alex Lodise (.415 batting average, .473 on-base percentage, 17 home runs, 18 doubles, 66 RBI, 59 runs), RF Gage Harrelson (.338 batting average, .440 on-base percentage, 39 RBI, 61 runs), CF Max Williams (.324 batting average, .392 on-base percentage, 17 home runs, 45 RBI, 42 runs), 1B Myles Bailey (.317 batting average, .426 on-base percentage, 15 home runs, 46 RBI, 43 runs), 3B Cal Fisher (.317 batting average, .431 on-base percentage, 7 HRs, 35 RBI, 30 runs), 2B Drew Faurot (.314 batting average, .392 on-base percentage, 14 HRs, 48 RBIs, 43 runs), LF Chase Williams (.348 batting average, .386 on-base percentage, 18 RBI, 14 runs, 14 of 16 stolen bases).



All-ACC team selections: Lodise is the ACC’s player of the year and defensive player of the year. Jamie Arnold and Drew Faurot were first-team All-ACC picks, Max Williams and Joey Volini were second-team selections, Gage Harrelson was picked to the third team and Myles Baily was selected to the all-freshman team.



Local lineup: Faurot (Florida High), Bailey (Lincoln) and Jaxson West (Chiles) each played baseball at Tallahassee schools. West has battled injury but has been in the lineup as a catcher or designated hitter. He is hitting just .243 but has a .367 on-base percentage.



Postseason history: FSU is hosting a regional for the 37th time and for a second straight season.



Head to head: FSU defeated Bethune 9-7 on March 5. Five Seminoles combined for 13 strikeouts in the victory, with RHP Maison Martinez tossing 3.1 shutout innings.



No. 2 seed Northeastern (48-9)



Coach: Mike Glavine is in his 11th season at Northeastern, recording a 356-218-1 mark since 2015. The team has won 30 or more games in seven of his 11 seasons.



Top pitchers: LHP Will Jones (9-0, 2.17 ERA, 61 strikeouts and 13 walks in 58 innings), RHP Aiven Cabral (9-2, 2.41 ERA, 65 strikeouts and 13 walks in 74.2 innings), LHP Jordan Gottesman (7-2, 2.58 ERA, 70 strikeouts and 17 walks in 66.1 innings). RHP Charlie Walker (3-0, 0.90 ERA, 48 strikeouts and four walks in 40 innings) leads the team with six saves, while LHP Jack Bowery (2-0, 3.00 ERA, 34 strikeouts and eight walks in 48 innings) has four saves.



Leading hitters: LF Harrison Feinberg (.379 batting average, .465 on-base percentage, 18 HRs, 13 doubles, 66 RBI, 62 runs, 36 stolen bases), CF Cam Maldonado (.371 batting average, .486 on-base percentage, 15 home runs, 17 doubles, 59 RBI, 75 runs, 29 stolen bases), SS Jack Goodman (.325 batting average, .392 on-base percentage, 10 HRs, 50 RBI, 43 runs, 20 stolen bases), 2B Carmelo Musacchia (.310 batting average, .380 on-base percentage, 6 HRs, 34 RBI, 49 runs, 27 stolen bases), RF Ryan Gerety (.291 batting average, .415 on-base percentage, 5 HRs, 33 RBI, 50 runs, 25 stolen bases).



All-Colonial Athletic Association team selections: Feinberg was the co-player of the year with William & Mary’s Ben Parker. Goodman, Feinberg, Maldonado, Cabral, Jones and Walker were selected to the CAA’s first team. Gottesman was named to the second team, while Musacchia was an honorable mention pick.



Noteworthy: Northeastern has 192 stolen bases on 236 attempts, an impressive 81.3 percent success rate. … The 48 wins in 2025 is the most in Glavine’s 11 seasons at Northeastern. … Mike Glavine’s brother, Tom, was a Hall of Fame pitcher for the Atlanta Braves. ... Northeastern split a pair of midweeks with BC, losing on March 19 and winning on April 1.



Postseason history: Northeastern has made 10 regional appearances, including 2018, 2021 and 2023.



No. 3 seed Mississippi State (34-20)



Coach: Justin Parker is the Bulldogs’ interim head coach. He is 9-2 since Chris Lemonis was fired on April 28.



Top pitchers: LHP Pico Kohn (5-3, 4.13 ERA, 107 strikeouts and 25 walks in 76.1 innings), RHP Ryan McPherson (4-1, 4.19 ERA, 52 strikeouts and 13 walks in 34.1 innings), RHP Evan Siary (2-1, 4.12 ERA, 63 strikeouts and 15 walks in 48 innings) and RHP Karson Ligon (6-5, 5.81 ERA, 66 strikeouts and 24 walks in 52.2 innings).



Leading hitters: 3B Ace Reese (.371 batting average, .441 on-base percentage, 21 HRs, 18 doubles, 66 RBI, 58 runs), Gehrig Frei (.357 batting average, .417 on-base percentage, 7 HRs, 16 RBI, 30 runs), DH Noah Sullivan (.346 batting average, .479 on-base percentage, 13 HRs, 15 doubles, 43 RBI, 58 runs), CF Bryce Chance (.339 batting average, .407 on-base percentage, 4 HRs, 13 doubles, 41 RBI, 47 runs), 2B Gatlin Sanders (.317 batting average, .405 on-base percentage, 20 RBI, 26 runs), 1B Hunter Hines (.274 batting average, .378 on-base percentage, 15 HRs, 14 doubles, 47 RBI, 47 runs).



All-SEC team selections: Reese was named the SEC’s newcomer of the year and was a first-team All-SEC pick. A sophomore, Reese was the All-Big 12 freshman of the year at Houston in 2024.



Big bats: Mississippi State has 97 home runs, matching the 1998 team for the most in school history. Hunter Hines has 69 career home runs, surpassing Rafael Palmeiro’s school record (67).



K machines: The Bulldogs were second in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (11.8) in the regular season.



Noteworthy: Miss State went 8-1 in May with only a loss to Ole Miss in game 1 of their weekend series and then a defeat to Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament. Late in the season, the Bulldogs won a series at Alabama, against South Carolina (in Starkville) and swept Kentucky in Starkville.



No. 4 seed Bethune-Cookman (37-21)



Coach: Jonathan Hernandez is 152-157 at Bethune-Cookman. But he has won 33, 32 and now 37 games in his last three seasons. He was the SWAC coach of the year this spring.



Top pitchers: LHP Edwin Sanchez (8-1, 3.09 ERA, 94 strikeouts and 31 walks in 75.2 innings), RHP Tanner Boccabello (7-1, 4.52 ERA, 51 strikeouts and 22 walks in 67.2 innings) and RHP Joel Core (6-1, 4.81 ERA, 71 strikeouts and 26 walks in 67.1 innings). RHP Jean Carlos Zambrano (6-2, 4.25 ERA, 39 strikeouts and 13 walks in 42.1 innings).



Leading hitters: OF Daniel Figueroa (.367 batting average, .465 on-base percentage, six doubles, 23 RBI, 20 runs), C Jorge Rodriguez (.357 batting average, .454 on-base percentage, 14 HRs, 14 doubles, 43 RBIs, 37 runs), OF Andrey Martinez (.354 batting average, .428 on-base percentage, 20 HRs, 13 doubles, 63 RBI, 57 runs), C Jose Fernandez (.338 batting average, .440 on-base percentage), two HRs, six doubles, 16 RBI, 16 runs), SS Jeter Polledo (.329 batting average, .397 on-base percentage, six HRs, 48 RBI, 35 runs), INF Manny Souffrain (.327 batting average, .486 on-base percentage, two HRs, 13 RBI, 16 runs), OF Sergio Rivera (.316 batting average, .471 on-base percentage, 34 RBI, 46 runs), OF Darryl Lee (.297 batting average, .428 on-base percentage, 9 HRs, 12 doubles, 46 RBI and 48 runs), 2B Jesus Vanegas (.296 batting average, .390 on-base percentage, 16 HRs, 12 doubles, 47 RBI and 53 runs).



All-SWAC team selections: Martinez is the SWAC co-hitter of the year. Zambrano is the SWAC relief pitcher of the year. Jesus Vanegas and Martinez were first-team All-SWAC picks, while Polledo, Lee and Sanchez were second-team picks.



Noteworthy: Andrey Martinez has hit 20 home runs, tying Ryan Durrence (2010) for the school record. … Hernandez was hired in 2019 and went 17-38, followed by a 6-12 record in a COVID-shortened 2020. Bethune opted not to play in 2021 due to COVID. But since then Hernandez has made Bethune one of the top teams in the SWAC



Postseason history: Bethune won its first SWAC tournament title in dramatic fashion with an 11-9 win over Florida A&M on Sunday.