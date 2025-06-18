OsceolaPat
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- Jul 31, 2022
-
- 3,888
-
- 5,839
-
- 1,853
Three-star defensive end/outside linebacker prospect Katrell Webb wrapped up his official visit with Florida State on Tuesday. Webb spoke with Osceola at the conclusion of his visit and said that FSU was one of three schools he would consider moving forward with his recruiting process.
And while it was important for him learn more about FSU's new defensive staff and their scheme, it could be his relationship with the Seminoles three new offensive assistants that make the difference in landing his signature in December.
"It was great." Webb said of his two days on FSU's campus. "Always great to be down in Tallahassee.
One of the biggest things Webb wanted to learn from FSU head coach Mike Norvell and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton was how they plan to use him in the Seminoles multiple front defense under new coordinator Tony White.
"I really wanted to see is I fit in their new defensive system," said Webb. "I talked to Coach White, talked to Coach Knighton, you know I feel they have a great program going on down here, great new defensive staff."
FSU wants to take advantage of Webb's versatility as a defender.
"JACK, for sure," answered Webb when asked where FSU planned to play him.
And Webb likes the idea of playing the hybrid defensive end/outside linebacker position for the Seminoles.
"Being a stand up, the edge of the defense, being able to make plays in space, go out and cover, get fits, get sacks for sure," continued Webb. "It's similar to what I play at my high school, in my schematic defense. I am definitely familiar with it and can get the job done."
However, it might be Webb's relationships with FSU offensive staff that make the difference in whether or not he signs with the Seminoles or elsewhere.
"I was familiar with the offensive staff, previously where they were at UCF recruiting me for offense in my earlier years of recruiting," said Webb of new offensive assistant coaches Gus Malzahn, Tim Harris Jr. and Herb Hand. "So it was great to see them bond together for sure with Coach Malzahn and Coach Hand. They been my guys since eighth grade. So (having) them added to the program, it's really like the cherry on top for real."
Webb, who has also taken official visits to Stanford, Purdue, Indiana and Mississippi State, also updated where he is in his recruiting process.
"Right now, definitely FSU, here, and Purdue for sure," said Webb
And what stands out to Webb about FSU?
"Really being able to connect with all the people and being able to talk to everybody," said Webb. "I love the people down here," continued Webb. "It is really incomparable, the family feeling you get down here at FSU. That was my favorite part about it."
Webb also spoke about Mike Norvell's message to before he left campus.
"He talked about what do I want," began Webb when asked about Norvell's parting words. "I told him I wanted to be great. If I want to be great, he told me this is the place for me to be. He will push me to my limit. I feel like I could put trust in a guy like Coach Norvell, for sure. Seeing, being that he has been through it, put guys where I want to go. They put guys in the league. So, if that is where I wanted to go, that was definitely the message for me for sure."
The Suwannee (Ga.) Collins Hill High product says that FSU was his last official visit, and he could make a decision on which school he will commit to within the next week or so and that will decide between three schools: FSU, Purdue and Indiana.
