There are a number of reports that Houston QB commit and five-star prospect Keisean Henderson has set an official visit date with Florida State for June 9th. The news was first reported by On3's Steve Wiltfong.Henderson was one of the first three quarterbacks to be offered when Brady Smiegel decommitted from Florida State earlier in the year but up until today, there has been little to no traction with the five-star. Henderson completed 173 passes and threw for 2,689 yards and 25 touchdowns. He rushed for 347 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.This is a significant development in Florida State's search for a 2026 signal caller, as the Noles have fallen out of the race for four-star Bowe Bentley and Landon Duckworth has been trending towards Ole Miss for most of the spring. Oklahoma QB commit Jaden O'Neal is another target that emerged this spring, as O'Neal was on campus in March and set an official visit in the month of June. Now Henderson joins O'Neal and Duckworth among QBs that the Seminoles will bring in on a visit. It is currently unknown whether or not other official visits have been set up by Henderson or if the visit to Florida State is an outlier.Henderson has been committed to Houston for just over a year and has remained firmly committed to the Cougars despite advances from elite programs across the country. Henderson is ranked as the No. 3 QB prospect in the country and is the No. 7 ranked prospect nationally.The Osceola has messages out to Henderson to confirm the reports.