ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Rivals100 DE, Alabama commit Jabarrius Garror keeps coming back to Florida State

nrcarlisle

nrcarlisle

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 7, 2022
3,725
3,329
853
28

Alabama commit Jabarrius Garror was back on Florida State's campus for the invite-only Elite Camp on Sunday and while the Rivals100 prospect didn't partake in every activity due to an injured wrist, the 2027 four-star defensive lineman did get some one-on-one coaching from the Florida State coaching staff.

"It was good," Garror said of the visit. "Me and Coach (Mike) Norvell, Coach (Terrance) Knighton, Coach (Devin) Rispress, Coach Meech (D'Mitri Emmaneul) - we've all talked. I've been having fun and got some reps in working out. I enjoyed my time and I'm going to keep coming back."

Those final words were said a lot in the time that The Osceola spoke with Garror following the conclusion of the camp. Garror visited Florida State back in March for the Legacy Weekend and two months later he was back visiting the Seminoles. Why does Garror keep coming back to campus?

"The people. Everybody that is in the building. I can tell that the coaches are going to push me to my limit. That's what I'm looking for and that's why I'm going to keep coming back," Garror said.

"That's exactly what I've really been looking for," he added on being pushed by the coaches. "I want that coach that is going to get the best out of me and to push me to be the best. I want that feeling that they are going to look after me off the field too and that's what I feel from Coach Norvell and the coaches on the staff."

Garror continued to speak highly of Norvell and their relationship is a driving force of his recruitment by the Seminoles.

"We always talk about the realness and genuineness (of things). He always keeps it real with me. He told me that it ain't going to be easy and told me that there are going to be some days I'm not going to like him. I respect that," Garror said.

"He is giving me the truth instead of telling me something that he wants me to do when I get here," he later added. "The coaches were telling me to keep working. They want me to work and they are pushing me to work. I'm going to keep coming back."

Garror has been identified early as a priority target for Mike Norvell in the 2027 recruiting class. The 6-2 and 200 pound edge rusher is currently considered the No. 38 nationally ranked prospect for the class of 2027 and the No. 6 ranked edge in the cycle.

Garror said that he doesn't know when he will be back but said with a bright smile that it would be soon.
 
  • Like
Reactions: TitletownNole and hayessha
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

nrcarlisle

Football Recruiting FSU surging into the picture for Rivals100 LB and Miami commit Jordan Campbell

Replies
0
Views
776
Osceola Village
nrcarlisle
nrcarlisle
nrcarlisle

Football Recruiting 2027 Rivals100 DT has unique connection with Terrance Knighton

Replies
0
Views
416
Osceola Village
nrcarlisle
nrcarlisle
nrcarlisle

Football Recruiting Noles getting final OV of the summer from priority DE target

Replies
0
Views
900
Osceola Village
nrcarlisle
nrcarlisle
nrcarlisle

Football Recruiting Where does FSU stand with Traveviss Stevenson after his official visit?

Replies
0
Views
801
Osceola Village
nrcarlisle
nrcarlisle
OsceolaPat

Football Recruiting Four-star 2026 OT Johnnie Jones Jr. enjoys FSU official visit, talks decision-making process

Replies
0
Views
1K
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back