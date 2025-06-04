nrcarlisle
Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- Aug 7, 2022
-
- 3,725
-
- 3,329
-
- 853
-
- 28
Alabama commit Jabarrius Garror was back on Florida State's campus for the invite-only Elite Camp on Sunday and while the Rivals100 prospect didn't partake in every activity due to an injured wrist, the 2027 four-star defensive lineman did get some one-on-one coaching from the Florida State coaching staff.
"It was good," Garror said of the visit. "Me and Coach (Mike) Norvell, Coach (Terrance) Knighton, Coach (Devin) Rispress, Coach Meech (D'Mitri Emmaneul) - we've all talked. I've been having fun and got some reps in working out. I enjoyed my time and I'm going to keep coming back."
Those final words were said a lot in the time that The Osceola spoke with Garror following the conclusion of the camp. Garror visited Florida State back in March for the Legacy Weekend and two months later he was back visiting the Seminoles. Why does Garror keep coming back to campus?
"The people. Everybody that is in the building. I can tell that the coaches are going to push me to my limit. That's what I'm looking for and that's why I'm going to keep coming back," Garror said.
"That's exactly what I've really been looking for," he added on being pushed by the coaches. "I want that coach that is going to get the best out of me and to push me to be the best. I want that feeling that they are going to look after me off the field too and that's what I feel from Coach Norvell and the coaches on the staff."
Garror continued to speak highly of Norvell and their relationship is a driving force of his recruitment by the Seminoles.
"We always talk about the realness and genuineness (of things). He always keeps it real with me. He told me that it ain't going to be easy and told me that there are going to be some days I'm not going to like him. I respect that," Garror said.
"He is giving me the truth instead of telling me something that he wants me to do when I get here," he later added. "The coaches were telling me to keep working. They want me to work and they are pushing me to work. I'm going to keep coming back."
Garror has been identified early as a priority target for Mike Norvell in the 2027 recruiting class. The 6-2 and 200 pound edge rusher is currently considered the No. 38 nationally ranked prospect for the class of 2027 and the No. 6 ranked edge in the cycle.
Garror said that he doesn't know when he will be back but said with a bright smile that it would be soon.