Football Recruiting Rivals250 DB Preston Ashley sets up fall OV with Florida State

Aug 7, 2022
Ashley has told me this afternoon that he will be officially visiting Florida State for the Alabama game on August 30th. He also has visits set to Auburn on June 13th and Colorado June 20th. Ashley is the nephew of former FSU running back Rock Preston and the Seminoles have been on him for a while. He visited in April and left a glowing review but its interesting that his official visit date has landed in August. He told me that he is not taking visits these next two open weekends ahead of his other OVs.

