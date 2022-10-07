Roque's 10 saves lifts FSU past Virginia in top-5 showdown

Via Florida State sports information:



The No. 3 Florida State soccer team defeated No. 2 Virginia 1-0 behind a career-high 10 saves by Cristina Roque.



The Seminoles (9-0-2) extended their unbeaten streak to 20 with the win and Roque improved to 32-0-8 in her career. FSU has dominated the last eight games, outscoring its opponents 31-2. FSU has outscored its ACC opponents 16-2 in its first five ACC games.



The Seminoles struck quickly against the Cavaliers (10-2-1) as Jody Brown found the back of the net for the fourth time this season just 47 seconds into the game. Beata Olsson took possession of the ball about 40 yards out and passed it along to Jenna Nighswonger. Nighswonger’s pass got deflected by a UVA defender and landed at the feet of Brown who was one-on-one with the Virginia keeper. Brown kicked a rocket over the head of the keeper and into the back of the net.



Virginia did lead the game in shots at the half (6-3), but Roque came away with four saves to maintain the clean sheet at the half.



Virginia had 15 more shots in the second half, including six on goal. Roque stepped up every time and denied the Cavaliers on the way to a career-high 10 saves.



UP NEXT:



Florida State stays on the road to play at Notre Dame on Sunday at noon on ESPNU.