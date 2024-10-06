ADVERTISEMENT

Football Second look Sunday: FSU falls to Clemson, Brock Glenn & other young players impress in 29-13 loss to Tigers

OsceolaPat

OsceolaPat

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Jul 31, 2022
2,793
4,317
853
The Osceola staff will use Sunday and Monday to re-watch Florida State's 29-13 to Clemson on Saturday night and offer our thoughts on the team's performance as a whole and take a look at some individual efforts.

The Tigers racked up 500 yards of offense vs. FSU's 250 total yards.

Clemson was able to rack up 265 yards on the ground on 40 carries. Clemson was averaging 5 rushing plays of 10-plus yards coming into the game. They ripped off 10 such runs vs. FSU. Big plays were a huge part of the Clemson win. Through the air, Clemson had four pass plays of over 20 yards and six of over 10-yards. Two of those plays accounted for 14 of the Tigers 29 points. The positive for the defense was their red zone defense, which forced Clemson to kick five field goals. However, it was FSU's inability to handle Clemson's offense between the twenty's that cost them the game. When you allow an offense to move up and down the field that easily, you probably aren't going to win no matter how good you are in the red zone.

Clemson scored on 7 of 11 drives and left at least six points on the field due to those blocked field goals.

Offensively, FSU found some life in the passing game with Brock Glenn at quarterback but couldn't find any green grass in the running game and the receivers, back and tight ends continue to struggle to catch the ball on a regular basis. Several could have made a difference in the game. However, the inability to catch the ball consistently as plagued this team dating back to camp.

That being said, you did see some improvement with Glenn leading the offense and that is at very least something positive to build off of during the open week as they prepare for Duke. The performance by the offense as a whole wasn't very good and it is because they can't get any production and push from the offensive line in the run game.

FSU special teams continued to be excellent with Alex Mastromanno and the FG block unit (two blocks) having excellent games.
 
  • Like
Reactions: fredfarkle336
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bob Ferrante

Football Early story: FSU lists QB co-starters in DJ Uiagalelei, Brock Glenn for Clemson game

Replies
7
Views
568
Osceola Village
impex
I
Bob Ferrante

Football Game experience, development in practice give Brock Glenn confidence

Replies
3
Views
247
Osceola Village
jesusfreak132
jesusfreak132
CurtWeiler

Football FSU coaches, players confident in progress Brock Glenn has made since 2023

Replies
1
Views
263
Osceola Village
nole2soul
nole2soul
Bob Ferrante

Football Seminole Sidelines: FSU recruiting nuggets, Brock Glenn to start at QB

Replies
1
Views
305
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
OsceolaPat

Football Second Look Sunday: FSU vs. Memphis

Replies
42
Views
2K
Osceola Village
bcherod
bcherod
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back