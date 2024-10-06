The Osceola staff will use Sunday and Monday to re-watch Florida State's 29-13 to Clemson on Saturday night and offer our thoughts on the team's performance as a whole and take a look at some individual efforts.



The Tigers racked up 500 yards of offense vs. FSU's 250 total yards.



Clemson was able to rack up 265 yards on the ground on 40 carries. Clemson was averaging 5 rushing plays of 10-plus yards coming into the game. They ripped off 10 such runs vs. FSU. Big plays were a huge part of the Clemson win. Through the air, Clemson had four pass plays of over 20 yards and six of over 10-yards. Two of those plays accounted for 14 of the Tigers 29 points. The positive for the defense was their red zone defense, which forced Clemson to kick five field goals. However, it was FSU's inability to handle Clemson's offense between the twenty's that cost them the game. When you allow an offense to move up and down the field that easily, you probably aren't going to win no matter how good you are in the red zone.



Clemson scored on 7 of 11 drives and left at least six points on the field due to those blocked field goals.



Offensively, FSU found some life in the passing game with Brock Glenn at quarterback but couldn't find any green grass in the running game and the receivers, back and tight ends continue to struggle to catch the ball on a regular basis. Several could have made a difference in the game. However, the inability to catch the ball consistently as plagued this team dating back to camp.



That being said, you did see some improvement with Glenn leading the offense and that is at very least something positive to build off of during the open week as they prepare for Duke. The performance by the offense as a whole wasn't very good and it is because they can't get any production and push from the offensive line in the run game.



FSU special teams continued to be excellent with Alex Mastromanno and the FG block unit (two blocks) having excellent games.