ADVERTISEMENT

Football Second Look Sunday: FSU vs. Duke

OsceolaPat

OsceolaPat

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Jul 31, 2022
2,867
4,390
853
This may a truncated version of Second Look Sunday due to a couple of things, one Mike and his staff are meeting with the media today instead of Monday and the team is practicing tomorrow instead of today and I and we plan on attending so I might not have enough time to get through the entire game by tomorrow morning.


That being said, I would he happy to answer some of your questions on the game if you have any about the game?

A couple of obvious things, the defense played well enough to win the game. You aren't going to beat anyone when you turn the ball over four times, just ask Texas who did the same thing last night vs. Georgia. And despite all of that, FSU is three dropped passes away from having at least 13 more points on the board.

Malik Benson's drop in the first half, would have led to at least a field goal. Poiter dropped a TD pass and if Hykeem Williams doesn't drop the ball in the second half inside the Duke 30 and likely would have gotten a field goal out of that drive.

The bad news is Duke beat FSU without even trying to move the ball on FSU. They knew they couldn't run the ball on FSU but continued to do so to shorten the game. Manny Diaz knew that FSU couldn't move the ball consistently on his defense and wanted to do just enough on offense to get out the game with a win. Duke attempted in second fewest passes of the season vs. FSU on Friday.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bob Ferrante

Where FSU has a statistical edge vs. Duke (and where the Seminoles don't)

Replies
0
Views
185
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
OsceolaPat

Football Second Look Sunday: FSU vs. Memphis

Replies
42
Views
2K
Osceola Village
bcherod
bcherod
OsceolaPat

Football Second look Sunday: FSU falls to Clemson, Brock Glenn & other young players impress in 29-13 loss to Tigers

Replies
54
Views
2K
Osceola Village
seminole jesse
S
OsceolaPat

Football Second Look Sunday: FSU drops to 1-4 after 42-16 loss to SMU

Replies
61
Views
2K
Osceola Village
seminole jesse
S
Bob Ferrante

Football Seminole Sidelines: FSU vs. Duke preview

Replies
1
Views
266
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back