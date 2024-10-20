This may a truncated version of Second Look Sunday due to a couple of things, one Mike and his staff are meeting with the media today instead of Monday and the team is practicing tomorrow instead of today and I and we plan on attending so I might not have enough time to get through the entire game by tomorrow morning.





That being said, I would he happy to answer some of your questions on the game if you have any about the game?



A couple of obvious things, the defense played well enough to win the game. You aren't going to beat anyone when you turn the ball over four times, just ask Texas who did the same thing last night vs. Georgia. And despite all of that, FSU is three dropped passes away from having at least 13 more points on the board.



Malik Benson's drop in the first half, would have led to at least a field goal. Poiter dropped a TD pass and if Hykeem Williams doesn't drop the ball in the second half inside the Duke 30 and likely would have gotten a field goal out of that drive.



The bad news is Duke beat FSU without even trying to move the ball on FSU. They knew they couldn't run the ball on FSU but continued to do so to shorten the game. Manny Diaz knew that FSU couldn't move the ball consistently on his defense and wanted to do just enough on offense to get out the game with a win. Duke attempted in second fewest passes of the season vs. FSU on Friday.