The Osceola staff will be going back and rewatching the game from last night and offering some of our thoughts and notes after FSU falls to 1-7 on the season after losing to Miami 36 to 14 on Saturday night.



It was another repeat of what we have seen all year. FSU's offense struggled to move the ball totaling just 248 total yards including 133 on the ground. FSU was 11-32 throwing the ball combined with Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek sharing time at quarterback during both halves. FSU's offensive line continues to struggle to get any push in the running game and had trouble protecting both quarterbacks, allowing three sacks and constant pressure.



FSU's defense continues to struggle against good offensive football teams. It couldn't get off the field on third-down and while it did a good job of containing Cam Ward both through the air and on the ground, it could not slow down the Miami ground game as the Hurricanes rushed for 230 yards on 40 attempts. FSU defense also continues to extend drives with unnecessary penalties like illegal substitutions which they did twice last night. TFLs but just aren't consistent enough in stopping the run.



This was another game, like Clemson where the opposing offense left a ton of points on the board. Miami scored on 7 of their 9 possessions and had three drive of 83 yards or more and four drives where they possessed the ball for over 5 minutes.



The score doesn't necessarily reflect it, but the Miami offense dominate the FSU defense who struggles against any offense that can find success either running or passing. The only teams the defense has been good against or teams with bad offensive lines like Memphis, Cal and Duke.



Sometimes I think the offense being so bad we have a false sense of this defense maybe being better than they really are. Just not good vs. good offenses.