Luke Loucks has joked often that his priority was to sign a point guard first. He filled out a roster with transfers that were mostly wings.



In the end, after Loucks found point guards, one of the missing pieces was a big man.



While FSU added 6-10 Clemson transfer Chauncey Wiggins, he’s more of a wing that can slash on the offensive end and picks up a block here and there. The Seminoles also retained Alier Maluk, a 7-footer who learned on the fly as an 18-year-old freshman and picked up 14 blocks last season.



UMass transfer Shahid Muhammad made his commitment to FSU on Friday, and he brings a welcome, experienced defensive presence as a shot blocker and someone who can alter a driver’s shots. Muhammad, a senior, embraces what he offers on that end of the court.



“I love playing defense,” Muhammad told the Osceola. “Blocking shots is my favorite thing to do in basketball, because it’s something I found out I was good at. You can’t teach someone how to shot block, which makes me feel blessed to be one of the best shot blockers in the country.”



Muhammad’s 29 blocks in 26 games might not sound like all that much. But factor in the value of a block in theory — two points removed from the opponent and the potential of a fast-break opportunity for FSU — and there’s the opportunity for a four- or five-point swing. In the ACC, with tons of parity and tight games, that could factor into who wins and loses.



Over the course of a season, Muhammad had some impactful games — even if he wasn’t a high-minutes option for UMass (in January, February or March, he never played more than 19 minutes in a game). Here are a few notable games:



On March 5 against St. Bonaventure, he had six points, six rebounds and two blocks in a one-point loss.



On Feb. 9 vs. LaSalle, he had eight points, five rebounds and a block in a 23-point rout.



On Dec. 31 at St. Joseph’s, he had six points, four blocks and two rebounds in a nine-point loss.



On Dec. 21 vs. Arizona State, he had six points, two rebounds and two blocks.



His best game came on Nov. 23 vs. Temple in a neutral site event, where he had 12 points, four rebounds and three blocks in a season-high 29 minutes. (FSU played in that same event against Temple.)



Given that FSU was losing its top shot blockers in Taylor Bol Bowen (43) and Malique Ewin (24), there’s a need for Muhammad this season.



“I was looking for a school that prioritizes my skillset and matches the pace I can play in, with guards perfectly fine with being pass first players,” Muhammad said.



Muhammad is a low-risk, high-reward transfer pickup. He fits Loucks’ preference of grabbing value prospects from mid-major programs. Muhammad’s points (3.5) and rebounding (2.2) averages don’t jump off the page, but he could split minutes with Maluk and help in the rising sophomore’s development.



During his visit to FSU on June 3, Muhammad said Loucks made a quick impression on him.



“He seems like a person who is down to earth and someone who wants to win,” Muhammad said.



Muhammad has spent time at the College of Southern Idaho and Seton Hall before playing at UMass in 2024-25. He would like to wrap up his bachelor’s degree in December or April 2026, with an interest in a minor in Japanese. “I love their culture,” Muhammad said.



Muhammad is FSU's seventh transfer addition, joining guards Martin Sommerville, Robert McCray, Kobe MaGee and forwards Chauncey Wiggins, Lajae Jones and Alex Steen.