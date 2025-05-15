A closer look at the 2025 Tallahassee Regional teams. FSU plays Robert Morris on Friday at 2:30 p.m. (ACC Network). USF and Auburn face off at noon



Florida State (46-9)



Coach: Lonni Alameda, 2025 ACC coach of the year. The Seminoles have earned a top-8 national seed for the eighth time under Alabama and the seventh time in the last nine seasons.



Top pitchers: RHP Jazzy Francik (10-3, 1.62 ERA, 82 strikeouts and 18 walks in 86.1 innings), LHP Ashtyn Danley (12-1, 1.76 ERA, 70 strikeouts, 29 walks in 91.2 innings), RHP Annabelle Widra (9-3, 2.59 ERA, 43 strikeouts, eight walks in 67.2 innings), LHP Julia Apsel (12-0, 3.09 ERA, 67 strikeouts, 14 walks in 68 innings).



Leading hitters: SS Isa Torres (.447, 8 HRs, 12 doubles, 44 RBI, 64 runs), OF Jahni Kerr (.390, 9 HRs, 42 RBIs, 33 runs), OF Katie Dack (.348, 14 HRs, 47 RBI, 41 runs), 1B Angelee Bueno (.347), C Michaela Edenfield (.331, 9 HRs, 13 doubles, 47 RBI, 34 runs.



All-ACC team selections: Jazzy Francik, Jahni Kerr, Isa Torres, Katie Dack, Ashtyn Danley, Michaela Edenfield and Kennedy Harp (injured).



Welcome home: FSU’s last home game was on April 6 against Virginia.



Noteworthy: FSU's pitching staff was No. 1 in the ACC in ERA (2.32) in the regular season.



Postseason history: FSU is hosting a regional for the 11th straight season, one of four schools to do so (also Oklahoma, Alabama and UCLA). ... FSU last played in the Women’s CWS in 2023, taking the national title in 2018.



Head to head: FSU is 5-1 vs. Robert Morris, but the teams have not faced since 2004. The Seminoles are 19-11-1 vs. Auburn, including a regional matchup where FSU won 10-4 in 2024. FSU is 41-13 all-time vs. USF, with the last matchup an 8-0 Seminoles victory in 2022.



Auburn (32-22)



Coach: Kate and Chris Malveaux (pronounced mal-VO) are in their first season as co-head coaches. They led Tennessee to back-to-back SEC titles in 2023 and ’24, as well as a Women’s CWS trip last season.



Top pitchers: LHP SJ Geurin (20-10, 2.79 ERA, 91 strikeouts and 43 walks in 165.2 innings), RHP Haley Rainey (7-4, 4.20 ERA, 57 strikeouts and 56 walks in 110 innings), LHP Chalea Clemmons (4-5, 6.54 ERA, 34 strikeouts and 26 walks in 40.2 innings).



Leading hitters: 1B AnnaLea Adams (.408, 9 HRs, 36 RBI, 19 runs), SS Nelia Peralta (.354, 10 HRs, 33 RBI, 46 runs), CF Abbey Smith (.315, 1 HR, 31 runs).



All-SEC selection: AnnaLea Adams



Notable: Auburn is in the tournament despite a 6-18 record in the SEC and a 4-11 away mark. … Adams’ batting average leads all SEC true freshmen.



Postseason history: Auburn is in a regional for the 11th straight season. The Tigers last went to the Women’s CWS in 2016.



South Florida (43-14-1)



Coach: Ken Eriksen, 1,117 wins in 28 seasons at USF.



Top pitchers: RHP Belle Sardja (16-4, 1.79 ERA, 76 strikeouts and 28 walks in 117 innings), LHP Payton Dixon (19-6, 2.67 ERA, 105 strikeouts and 66 walks in 180.2 innings), RHP Anne Long (7-4, 3.90 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 28 walks in 66.1 innings).



Leading hitters: CF Alexa Galligani (.361, 0 HRs, 13 doubles, 33 RBI, 44 runs), RF Olivia Elliott (.356, 3 HRs, 8 doubles, 22 RBI), C Josie Foreman (.350, 10 HRs, 14 doubles, 47 RBI, 24 runs), 3B DaNia Brooks (.333, 1 HR, seven doubles, 29 runs), LF Alex Wilkes (.332, 11 HRs, 10 doubles, 58 RBI, 36 runs), 1B/C Camille Ortiz-Martinez (.322, 10 HRs, 26 RBI, 25 runs), SS Alanah Rivera (.321, 7 HRs, 13 doubles, 35 RBI, 28 runs).



All-AAC selections: Belle Sardja, Payton Dixon, Olivia Elliott



Notable: USF has won six straight games, including the AAC tournament title.



Postseason history: USF is back in the NCAA Tournament after missing out in 2023 and ’24. The Bulls last advanced to the Supers in 2012, which is also their only Women’s CWS appearance.



Robert Morris (30-16)



Coach: Jexx Varner is in his seventh season at Robert Morris.



Top pitchers: RHP Madison DeVault (14-7, 2.41 ERA, 131 strikeouts, 71 walks in 139.2 innings), RHP Kaitlyn Molitoris (9-5, 3.67 ERA, 48 strikeouts, 28 walks in 55.1 innings), RHP Madelyn Coleman (5-4, 4.18 ERA, 50 strikeouts, 18 walks in 60.1 innings).



Leading hitters: LF Kaylyn Hopf (.367, 0 HRs, 9 doubles, 17 RBI, 34 runs), 1B Mary Brant (.367, 11 HRs, nine doubles, 38 RBI, 31 runs), RF Courtney Poulich (.340, 15 HRs, 11 doubles, 52 RBIs, 44 runs), 2B Anna Resnik (.328, 4 HRs, 10 doubles, 34 RBIs, 43 runs), 3B Alaina Koutsogiani (.316, 3 HRs, 15 RBI, 33 runs).



All-Horizon League selections: Courtney Poulich, Anna Resnik, Madison DeVault, Alaina Koutsogiani, Jess Matheny, Kaitlyn Molitoris. Brant was the co-freshman of the year.



Notable: Robert Morris won the Horizon League title, with Brant hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning for the walk-off win.



Postseason history: Robert Morris won Horizon for the first time in 2025.