Sunday Morning QB - 5/18/2025

It has been awhile. Spring football for high school is short (2-3 weeks) but very hectic. You have coaches coming that I deal with. You have different times that schools practice. My son's school Monsignor Pace has Tuesday morning practices at 5:30 a.m. I have no idea why they do this and I can't believe they are very productive if you want to know the truth. This time of the year is about evaluating, getting kids locked in for visits and hopefully landing a few prospects.
I will start with the game I went to last night Southridge vs. Atlantic and Mainland. They were in a three-team jamboree, which started at 6 and did not get done till well after 9. Southridge came within one game of playing for a state title. They are a team I feel in 2025 could make another run and possibly win it.
Who I liked....
1) QB James Perrone - 6'2 185 (Class of 2027 - I had him rated in the top four of quarterbacks before spring. Now that I have seen him twice, Perrone may be at the top or close to the top of the QB board. He has size. He can make every throw. I like the fact that he does not look for the big play. He takes what the defense gives. He also can beat you with his legs. I would camp him and it would not surprise me to see him get offered. I remember watching Luke Altmyer and he got offered. This kid is better.
2) DE Kamron Wilson - 6'5-220 (Class of 2026) - If the name sounds familiar it is because he was about to commit and then chose Syracuse. I would really think of circling back. He got plenty of pressure last night. He plays hard. He has the size to get bigger. Think he will easily get to 250-260. He can rush the passer. Syracuse was there last night but that should not matter.
3) DT Antonio Wilcher -6'2 260 (Class of 2028) - My guess is FSU goes on Wilcher at some point. He was one of the best players I have watched this spring. He was either making a play or effecting a play all night long. He is going to end up 300 pounds by his senior year. I would expect FSU to offer.
4) OC Ryan Miret - 6'4-300 (Class of 2026) - Ryan is a state champion wrestler. He is a big, thick kid. He plays both defensive and offensive line. He is someone that comes off the ball and gets on a defender. He plays with a mean streak. Miami and Nebraska are his top 2. I know he likes FSU and would like an offer.
There are some other DBs that looked good. I would have to watch the film to really see who on Mainland I liked. I really don't remember much standing out.
Miami Northwestern
Not going to lie that is the best team I have seen all spring. Big, fast, loaded with talent. They have two D1 quarterbacks and the best one is not starting. They have Neimann Lawrence, who will be the top rated QB in the class of 2028. FSU has offered. He is going to be a big time kid.
Calvin Russell - He is supposed to visit FSU. This is one FSU must get on. He is big, fast can adjust to the ball. He is everything Hykeem Williams was supposed to be but better. He competes. He has to be a little more consistent with his hands. He makes the difficult catches look easy and the easy ones hard. He is an elite talent.
Jordan Campbell (committed to Miami) - He is the one player FSU should target on the defensive side of the ball. He is both fast and explosive off the ball. He can get to the quarterback. You want the ideal player for FSU new scheme....here he is.
Two other receivers who will get offered - Nicholas Lennear (2027) and Nicsaint Joseph (2027) all three of their receivers command the ball and compete to see him can out do the next guy.
Tedarius Hughes - FSU commit - Now realize Northwestern is not your normal school. Scrimmages community comes out to watch. There are fans surrounding the entire field. One fan said Florida City Boy - you isn’t....I will let you figure it out. Florida City is down near Homestead and that’s where Hughes is from. Next play he just runs across the field and sends the ball carrier flying out of bounds. Well, Hughes started barking back to that fan. He can not only run but can hit. This is one kid FSU needs to hold onto.
Saint Thomas and Chaminade are the other programs loaded with talent....
Derrek Cooper - There is not much else to say, he is the best player in Florida this year. FSU has been on him. They must get him back on campus. He can flat out play at a high level. If Cooper wants to be an All-American at RB....fine. If he wants to be an All-American at LB, fine. He is that damn good.
Arwin Jackson - Most teams have one very good running back. If Cooper is the thunder, Jackson is lightning. He is very quick. He got one run, hit the edge and was gone for 50 yards. No one came close to touching him. He is the class of 2027 so you will have to wait a minute on him.
Ashley Walker - OT - 6'7-280 Plays tackle, most likely ends up inside at guard. Similar player to the one FSU just got from Vandy. Big, Big, Big. Met his father at the North Broward spring game as he has a younger brother in the 8th grade who plays TE and 6'5-230 right now. He will be the top rated TE. I would take both.
Denairius Gray - WR- 6'2-190 - Committed to Auburn. That is not stopping teams from recruiting him. He is big and can run. Like to see more consistency from his game. He will look great at moments and other times not show up. I do think he has nice upside.
J-Roc (Also Known as Jasen Lopez) He is high on FSU's board. Also someone they can get. There is not a better pound-for-pound football player down in South Florida. He also was very good in basketball this year.
Saint Thomas
Daniel Norman - DL 6'4-200 - The day I went Saint Thomas was doing inside run drills. Norman would burst through multiple times and just blow the play up. He also in pass rush situations can get pressure on the QB. You can have him put his hand in the ground, you can have him stand up and rush the passer. Kids a very good player and does not get mentioned enough. OU is on him strong....
Mark Matthews - OL-6'6-270 - Converted DL - He is still learning the position. Talent wise the sky is the limit. He is one of the most talented OL in his class. He also is very raw and needs a ton of work. He has poor technique and that is something that over the next year we expect to improve. He is going to be a major priority in recruiting.
Wyatt Smith - DE-6'5-250 - Wyatt is the son of Justin Smith who played at Missouri, ended up a first round pick. Wyatt has tremendous upside. Probably the most physically gifted player on Saint Thomas team. He is going to be very good. I would be all over him.
College football - New rule...You are allowed to have GM's on the road. I saw one last night for one of the P4 programs. Crazy....The game has changed. I really don't understand the purpose of this. The guy I met last night I would not want being on the road selling my program. Good recruiters are sales people...if your GM personality is that of a toad...that is what you want talking to recruits. College football just has not gotten it right...FOLLOW THE NFL. Do you see GM's in the NFL on the road? NO. Why? because there is no reason for them to be there. Hire scouts and let them do their jobs.
Not football related - The Dallas Mavs won the lottery. LOL. They lose their best player by trading him away for 2 players and one first round draft pick. They have no future draft picks. This year all of years they have one.....and land the number one pick. I do watch NBA basketball but come on. They should only allow the top 4-5 teams in the lottery. If you just missed the playoffs you don’t deserve to be rewarded. No way should the Mavs be landing the top player in the draft....
Indy 500 Qualifying - I grew up a big fan of the Indy 500...Every May would roll around and I would watch the qualifying. I grew up a big fan of Mario and Michael Andretti - I don't know what it is about picking teams and in this situations drivers who you love but always in the biggest events just don't get it done. Michael had it won back in the early 90's and with a few laps left Michael engine blew and he had lapped the field. The disappointment was always so real. I would be so upset they lost. My father was friends with their manager who would get me in the pits. That was awesome. The guy also gave me their racing gear. Sadly I have no idea where it went. I had met Paul Newman one time and he gave me a hat of his which I wore until it fell in the ocean fishing. The guy who managed Mario/Michael his wife brother was Donnie Brasco. Crazy how life if....So with Indy coming on next week I will being cheering for Marco to break the curse but he may not even make the race. If Marco could win it would be one of my favorites EVER in sports. So let’s go Marco.
