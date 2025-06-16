OsceolaPat
Jul 31, 2022
Four-star recruit Landen Miree was one of two tight end prospects to take an official visit with Florida State this past weekend. Miree, who is from Cincinnati (OH) Princeton High spoke with the Osceola after his visit concluded and updated where he is in his recruiting process and where the Seminoles stand with him as the start of his senior season approaches.
"It went good," said Miree of his time with the FSU football program. "I love it here, but I'm going to just finish the process, talk to my parents and I will have a commitment July 11th."
Miree said he has narrowed his focus down to four schools and has his last official visit to Washington coming up this weekend. He took visits to Arizona State and Baylor prior to his trip to Tallahassee.
The 6-4 and 235-pound rising senior also spoke about what he learned on his visit about FSU and Tallahassee.
"Just the culture they have here," began Miree. "It's a brotherhood for real. Coach Norvell, he's a real down-to-earth guy. I can definitely see myself playing for a guy like him."
He also spoke about what Norvell's parting message was to him before he left campus.
"I would thrive in his system," said Miree when summing up Norvell's talk with him. "Simple as that."
Miree also spoke about his relationship with tight end coach Chris Thomsen.
"He's my guy," explained Miree. "He's been recruiting me for about half a year now and I said I can see myself playing for him."
He also spoke about his family having an impact on which school he will ultimately sign with.
"Like I said, I've got to see what's best for me and the family," said Miree. "So, I'm going to go back and talk to them."
Miree indicated that heading into his visit to Washington next weekend that all four schools are neck-and-neck and he and his family will use the time between the end of that visit and July 11th to make a thorough evaluation of all four programs.
