Florida State is still searching for a true tackle prospect for its now flourishing 2026 recruiting class. Buford (Ga.) High four-star Ben Mubenga is one option that has visited campus multiple times this year and the Seminoles' met Mubenga's high expectations during his official visit over the weekend.
"I was a great OV. Coming out here, I had high expectations and they met my standards and expectations," Mubenga began his exit interview. "Coach (Mike) Norvell is always the first guy with the juice. He asks us to bring the juice and he brought the juice. That energy was contagious and made it fun for everybody."
Mubenga also got to spend some extended time with offensive line coach Herb Hand.
"We sat and broke down film. He pulled up some of his old players' film and pulled up my film. He showed me what I could improve on and, if I do come here, he's going to help me get better and take me to a new level. We sat in that meeting room for an extra 30 minutes just talking football. We enjoyed it so much. I like what he is doing and that's why I'm here," Mubenga said of Hand.
Florida State is battling Arkansas and N.C. State primarily for Mubenga, though Georgia Tech cannot be discounted. Mubenga was planning a commitment for July 7 but admitted that after all the official visits, he made need some extra time to make a decision.
"Honesty, just sitting down with the family and talking with them. Just sitting together and putting the pros and cons together. After doing that, that's when we will decide where I will be going," he said.
Mubenga did bring his family on his visit to Tallahassee to take part in the visit, as he did for the previous stops on his schedule.
"Me bringing them here was so that they could see what I see. My parents would be able to tell who have good character or if they are just putting up a front. Me having them with me helps me a lot, it takes some of the stress of my shoulders because they see what I don't see," Mubenga said.
And what does the four-star tackle see in Florida State?
"It's the culture around here," Mubenga said. "This is my third time here and every time I come here, it continues to amaze me. The people here are always genuine. Even the players talk highly of the coaches. It's one thing to hear it from the coaches but the players don't lie. Me talking with the players, them answering my questions, I really like what they said about the school."
Mubenga is ranked as the No. 43 offensive tackle prospect in the country and the No. 49 prospect in Georgia. He will look to decide his college future sometime in July.