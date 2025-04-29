Bob Ferrante
There is usually considerable optimism coming out of spring football practice. It’s something of a baseball spring training parallel where positivity moves to the forefront as last season’s results are in the rear-view mirror.
There are certainly areas where FSU football made significant strides in the spring, including the three positions we feel better about that Curt Weiler outlined on Monday.
But there are also three groups where we’re left questioning improvement and player development as the calendar soon shifts to May. The transfer portal thinned out depth in a few of these positions, too.
We’ll take a look at three position groups — wide receiver, safeties and offensive line depth — where we have significant questions going into the summer.
Wide receivers
FSU needed a receiver overhaul in the offseason and got one. But the Seminoles also had a spring where receiver injuries were a prevailing storyline.
What we’ve likely learned post-spring is FSU’s coaches were right to jump into the transfer portal and land Duce Robinson and Squirrel White. And they likely felt good about the room, especially given the addition of junior college standout Jordan Scott to complement the young talent.
But the departures of Hykeem Williams, Jalen Brown and Scott puts the room in a place of uncertainty.
Who is the No. 3 receiver? While it could be Lawayne McCoy, who is technically FSU’s leading returning receiver (six catches) but was also injured this spring. It could be early enrollee Jayvan Boggs, who was frequently praised by coach Mike Norvell.
Who are among the year 2 stars? It could be Elijah Moore, who impressed in the open scrimmage. It could be Camdon Frier, who is coming off an injury that caused him to miss the 2024 season.
How will the dual-sport stars develop once their spring sports wrap up? BJ Gibson played baseball while taking part in a few football practices, while Micahi Danzy did the same on the track. Their seasons will both go through May and perhaps well into June.
Absent a transfer addition in the last few days of April, or early May, the wide receiver group has some top-end pieces in White and Robinson but also the need for year 2 options to take a considerable jump. And that’s not just as pass-catchers, it’s as perimeter blockers, too.
How concerned should we be? The dependability will remain a question mark. But there is undoubtedly top-end talent — Robinson, Boggs and Moore were Rivals top 100 prospects coming out of high school — in a room that has a mix of height and speed.
But there are enough questions to make us contemplate how much the coaches should use Jaylin Lucas and Chase Loftin. While their job titles are running back and tight end, respectively, they could be very active as pass catchers. And that’s regardless of where they line up.
Safeties
With an emphasis on now playing three safeties in Tony White’s 3-3-5 scheme, who isn’t curious about some of the pieces at that position? White praised Earl Little Jr., who has taken over at rover (essentially a safety). But Conrad Hussey missed all of the spring with an injury, and Shyheim Brown returned for the second half of spring after an injury.
While Brown led the team in tackles (70), he had just two pass breakups and no interceptions. Hussey didn’t produce takeaways let alone take a step forward in year 2 at FSU. He had 190 snaps compared to KJ Kirkland’s 434 and Brown’s 551. None of the safeties were enforcers over the middle of the FSU defense.
Kirkland, who made eight starts and saw more playing time, could be a better option over Hussey. Although Kirkland missed nine tackles, and Brown missed 10.
None of the safeties looked consistently good last fall, whether it was optically or via Pro Football Focus stats. Ashlynd Barker graded quite well overall (82.6) and in tackling (83.6) and could get into the mix after he played 135 snaps last season.
Even when factoring in some options with less experience, such as Edwin Joseph, what FSU does at safety (aside from Little) feels like a mystery. And it just feels like FSU has so many veteran options but very little is solidified at safety.
FSU’s defensive coaches jumped on a familiar name in the portal, landing Houston transfer Jeremiah Wilson to play field corner. Wilson spent two years in Syracuse, first playing for White in the 3-3-5 in 2022.
Do the coaches need to do the same and grab a safety transfer? Tennessee safety Jakobe Thomas is reportedly set to visit FSU and Miami. If FSU lands Thomas, it will strengthen a questionable position and encourage competition.
OL depth
FSU hit on transfers on the offensive line in December, landing four in Luke Petitbon, Gunnar Hansen, Adrian Medley and Micah Pettus. While there were some injuries among the group, Norvell and Malzahn consistently praised Petitbon for his performance and leadership. Medley was also cited a few times by coaches.
But when it comes to depth on the line as well as development of high school prospects, the second-team line remains a question mark.
Put an asterisk by this for a few reasons — access being what it was as well as FSU missing a third scrimmage this spring. Add in that a few depth options entered the portal, versatile guard-tackle Jaylen Early being more valuable than struggling guard TJ Ferguson, so it’s fair to be curious about second-team options on the line.
Now that the trio of Maurice Smith, Darius Washington and Robert Scott have graduated or seen their eligibility expire, it’s essential that new offensive line coach Herb Hand continues to develop FSU’s younger, homegrown linemen.
FSU’s coaches have praised a few of the less experienced, younger linemen (Andre Otto at the top of a list that also includes Lucas Simmons, Jonathan Daniels and Tye Hylton). Otto made three starts, two at left guard and one at right guard, in 2024. But none of the others have played that much let alone started on offense (removing any special teams experience on field goals or extra points, for example).
If it feels like FSU is an injury away on the offensive line from a major problem, that’s the reality in the final days of April. Jacob Rizy is a wild card, an interior lineman who is in year 2 after transferring in from Harvard and is also a plausible option. FSU is also looking at portal options for lineman who could play guard or tackle, lining up visits, although it could be expensive.
The bottom line is FSU’s coaches and younger linemen need to develop. It’s a big year for everyone. But it’s an opportunity for year 3 OL (Otto and Simmons) as well as perhaps some year 2 options (Daniels, Hylton, Jayden Todd and Manasse Itete).
