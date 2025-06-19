Three-star defensive end prospect Keysaun Eleazer wrapped up his midweek official visit to FSU on Wednesday. And while the 6-6 and 205-pound defender has one more official visit left on his summer schedule it is clear that Eleazer left his visit to Tallahassee impressed by how FSU coaches plan to use him if he were to sign with the Seminoles in December. Eleazer also updated his timeline in making that decision."I wanted to have a chance to get around the players and see if it was a fit, get around the scheme and continue to build connections around the staff," answered Eleazer when asked about what he wanted to accomplish during his official visit with Florida State during his midweek trip to Tallahassee.The Southeast Raleigh (NC) High product left impressed with the emphasis FSU but on things outside of the practice and game field."So, I definitely saw that they view it as more than just football," said Eleazer. "They develop kids beyond football and football isn't going to last a whole lifetime. They will develop you as a man."Eleazer also spoke about how FSU defensive coordinator Tony White and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton plan to use him their multiple front defense and that is what made the biggest impression on him."I just left a meeting with the defensive line coach to see how they plan on using me, so that really stood out to me," said Eleazer. "And to see how I would be utilized and see how it could transfer on to getting me to the next level as that is ultimately the next goal."He also went on to explain that FSU views him as a player who could start out at the JACK position to take advantage of his pass rush skills early in his career but also as a player who as the potential to grow into a every down defensive end on either side of the line of scrimmage.As far as a timeline is concerned, the lanky defender currently plans to announce his commitment on July 22. However, Eleazer who has also taken official visits to Stanford, Georgia Tech, NC State and Tennessee, still has a Virginia Tech this weekend before getting into decision making mode."I wouldn't say there is a leaderboard," explained Eleazer. "That's what I plan on doing (weighing the pros and cons of each program) after my last OV this weekend."