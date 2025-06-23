OsceolaPat
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- Jul 31, 2022
-
- 3,916
-
- 5,904
-
- 1,853
Three-star offensive line prospect Donel Robinson Jr. was one of 11 prospects on campus for official visits with FSU this past weekend. The Holmes County (Miss.) High product told the Osceola that it is down to Florida State and a Big 12 program after his visit with the Seminoles.
It was Robinson's first time on FSU's campus since is recruiting process began with the Seminoles and he got to spend a lot of time with Seminoles offensive line coach Herb Hand.
"It was good," said Robinson of his first visit to Florida State. "Me and Coach Hand, build a relationship, we watched film together, he told me a lot of things I things I can fix, so I think he helped me a lot."
The 6-foot-5 and 280-pound prospect also spoke about what position FSU sees him playing and what he likes about Hand as a coach.
"I mean, he didn't specify, but I'll play whatever," answered Robinson when asked where Hand planned to play him. "He's already told me he is going to do a lot of running this year, so we went over a few plays. I watched film, I saw a lot of good plays, so I am ready."
Robinson said the thing he enjoyed most about his visit was learning about the program from FSU's current players.
"I had fun, especially at dinner, had fun with them, sit at the table with the players, got a feel for what FSU feels like," explained Robinson.
He also spoke about what he wanted to see and learn about the program on his visit.
"I wanted to see a great bond with the coaches and the staff," said Robinson. "I saw it, yes, sir."
His time around head coach Mike Norvell also left an impression on him after his visit.
"He's different," said Robinson of Norvell. "He's a hype man, so when you get around him, he's going to hype you up and I like that about him."
Robinson said that he has narrowed his choices down to FSU and Baylor as the NCAA recruiting calendar heads into a Dead Period that runs from June 24 through July 31. He also said that a decision about which of those two programs he will commit to could happen "real soon."
"Me and my mom will talk about it education-wise," said Robinson. "I have family down here. We are going to talk it out."
It was Robinson's first time on FSU's campus since is recruiting process began with the Seminoles and he got to spend a lot of time with Seminoles offensive line coach Herb Hand.
"It was good," said Robinson of his first visit to Florida State. "Me and Coach Hand, build a relationship, we watched film together, he told me a lot of things I things I can fix, so I think he helped me a lot."
The 6-foot-5 and 280-pound prospect also spoke about what position FSU sees him playing and what he likes about Hand as a coach.
"I mean, he didn't specify, but I'll play whatever," answered Robinson when asked where Hand planned to play him. "He's already told me he is going to do a lot of running this year, so we went over a few plays. I watched film, I saw a lot of good plays, so I am ready."
Robinson said the thing he enjoyed most about his visit was learning about the program from FSU's current players.
"I had fun, especially at dinner, had fun with them, sit at the table with the players, got a feel for what FSU feels like," explained Robinson.
He also spoke about what he wanted to see and learn about the program on his visit.
"I wanted to see a great bond with the coaches and the staff," said Robinson. "I saw it, yes, sir."
His time around head coach Mike Norvell also left an impression on him after his visit.
"He's different," said Robinson of Norvell. "He's a hype man, so when you get around him, he's going to hype you up and I like that about him."
Robinson said that he has narrowed his choices down to FSU and Baylor as the NCAA recruiting calendar heads into a Dead Period that runs from June 24 through July 31. He also said that a decision about which of those two programs he will commit to could happen "real soon."
"Me and my mom will talk about it education-wise," said Robinson. "I have family down here. We are going to talk it out."