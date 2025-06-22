Three-star offensive tackle prospect Xavier Payne decommitted from Florida State following his official visit over the weekend.Payne was the first offensive line prospect to commit to Herb Hand at Florida State, shortly after Hand took the position. Payne has been committed since December, but continued to go through his recruiting process through spring visits and summer officials.Payne is considered to be the No. 35 ranked interior offensive lineman in the country.Back in March, sources told the TheOsceola.com that should certain programs get serious with Payne in his recruitment, that he would be a threat to leave the class. That has come to fruition, as other programs have continued to push for Payne. Payne officially visited Syracuse and Colorado prior to officially visiting Florida State.Additional discussions about where along the offensive line Payne would play could have played a role in Payne's exit from the class. While other programs have pitched Payne on playing tackle, it is believed that Florida State would move him to an interior role.Florida State now only has three-star Michael Ionata and recent commitment Luke Francis as members of the offensive line class.