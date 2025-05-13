ADVERTISEMENT

Golf Trey Jones, Gray Albright recap FSU golf's strong Round 2 performance in NCAA Tallahassee Regional

Aug 1, 2022
The Florida State men's golf team is certainly taking advantage of the familiarity of an NCAA regional on its home course this week.

The Seminoles carded another strong day in Tuesday's second round of the Tallahassee Regional, putting up a 7-under as a team to improve to -21 through two rounds. That's good for a 14-stroke lead over second-place Ole Miss at 7-under entering Wednesday's final round.

FSU was once again anchored by Luke Clanton, who carded his second straight 66 to improve to 12-under for the regional. He enters the final round with a six-stroke lead in the individual standings. FSU senior Gray Albright also carded a three-under 69 on Tuesday and enters the final round tied for third at -5.

After the round, FSU coach Trey Jones and Albright talked to the media about the team's performance. Here are the videos of their interviews.





2025 NCAA Tallahassee Regional

No. 11 Florida State -21

No. 5 Ole Miss -7

No. 22 Georgia -6

New Mexico -2

Augusta -1

RV Notre Dame E

Southern California +5

RV Louisville +6

No. 16 San Diego State +6

Northwestern +8

Furman +12

Michigan State +17

Davidson + 34

Florida A&M +37

Florida State Results

1.Luke Clanton – 66, 66

T3.Gray Albright – 70, 69

T9.Tyler Weaver – 68, 73

T19.Jack Bigham – 71, 73

T19.Carson Brewer – 70, 74
 
