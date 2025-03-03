UA Camp Evaluations and Notes

UA held its annual Miami Camp at Ives Estates in North Miami on Sunday. Once again some of the top players in Florida showed up for the event. The offensive and defensive line groups were the most impressive yesterday. We will break down each group and tell you who stood out.
Quarterbacks
Dereon Coleman - Jones HS: My first chance to watch him live was last year in the state finals and he was impressive. Coleman once again impressed me watching him in person. If there is a downside it would be his size (5-11 or 6-foot) and 165-170 pounds. When I evaluate quarterbacks they must have an ELITE trait. He is an elite play maker with his legs. He also had one of the strongest arms at the camp. His ball placement was at the top or near it at the event. He anticipates his throws very well. Coleman is committed to Miami but I feel this is one kid FSU really needs to make a play for.
Dia Bell - American Heritage: Bell is committed to Texas. He looks the part. Good size. He has a good arm. He is pretty accurate throwing the ball. I like the fact that he comes from a football background. Unlike Coleman, I am not sure if Bell has an ELITE trait. I know some have him as a five-star. I think Bell can be a very good player in college. He is someone that I would take. Is he a kid who can be an ELITE QB? I am not sure about that. He looked good, but Coleman was better.
Will Griffin - Tampa Jesuit: Will looks like a TE or DE. He has elite size. He has a strong arm. The biggest issue with Will is he is not consistent throwing the ball. He will throw a dart and the next pass will sail over the receiver's head. He does not lead receivers. The ball does not come out quickly. Coleman has a super quick release. That is not the case with Will. He is someone that is going to need to be developed. He reminds me of a Will Levis/Tim Tebow-type player. He has talent but needs work.
Final Thoughts: Not sure if FSU is recruiting Coleman but the coaches need to. I would also keep tabs on Bell. I would not be surprised to see Texas go after another QB. There were some other quarterbacks who did well at the camp like Brady Quinn (First Baptist - 2028), Zach Katz (True North - 2027), Phil Taylor (St. Thomas Aquinas - 2026). None of these guys will be recruited by FSU as they are pure pocket passers.
Running Backs
Derrek Cooper - Chaminade - Cooper came out to UA last year and was the best player at the camp. You have to ask the question now: Is Cooper the top back in the nation? He is one of the more physically impressive players you will see in person. He has size, speed and can be an elite recruit at multiple positions. He can play running back, receiver, safety or possibly even linebacker. FSU is recruiting Cooper but he may be trending away. They need to get him on campus.
Javian Mallory - West Boca - Mallory is built nothing like Cooper, who has a sculpted body. Mallory displayed great hands in the passing drills. You can put the ball wherever you wanted with him. He is a bruising back. He is a between-the-tackles, downhill back. He runs with both power and finesse. FSU offered Mallory but he is trending Miami and that is why I put a forecast in for them. He told one of the 247 guys they can put a crystal ball in for Miami right in front of me.
Wide Receivers
Calvin Russell - Miami Northwestern: Russell has ELITE size (6-5 or 6-6). He has very good hands. He snatches every pass out of the air effortlessly. He makes it look easy on the football field. He runs pretty good routes. Many bigger receivers are stiff and that is not the case with Calvin. You can see why he is a highly rated player. He likes FSU and has mentioned wanting to leave South Florida. FSU is on Russell and will have a very good shot at pulling him.
Jasen Lopez - Chaminade - Also known as J-ROC. He is not the biggest (5-11) or fastest receiver. That being said no one out there Sunday was able to cover him. He catches every ball. He runs very good routes. He is one of the best slot receivers in Florida. He is someone FSU is pursuing. He would be a very good get.
Damani Downs - Not sure if he is a WR or TE. He is tall. Probably around 6'5. He has a body that can still fill out. Thought he performed well Sunday. He has pretty good hands. If he plays TE, Downs would be a prospect that would probably get some looks and offers this summer. He is a player we will keep an eye on.
Larry Miles - Orlando Jones - He is someone that FSU is looking at. He ran in the 4.45 range. He looked good. I am not sure he would be a major priority as players like Miles come out of Florida every year. It will be interesting to see his recruitment. I could see him losing steam as a recruit if Miles does not pull the trigger quickly.
Final Thoughts: It is a down year in South Florida for ELITE receivers. Russell is a 2027 recruit. The class of 2026 is lacking. That could change this spring as there is always some kid who either moves in from another area or comes from another sport. Outside of Lopez there were not any other receivers from 2026, I see FSU going after down here.
Offensive Line
Jordan Davis - McArthur HS - Jordan was dominant Sunday. He has one of the strongest lower bodies for any offensive lineman you will see. He can anchor down and is almost impossible to move once he engages a defender. I don't believe he lost a rep. He is 6-3, 350 pounds. Yes, he is 350 and can move. If he can get down to 320-330, Davis will be the top-rated interior lineman in Florida. I expect him to blow up this spring. He played for Western HS last year.
Mark Matthews - St. Thomas Aquinas- Former DE/DT. He has moved to the OL this spring. This is not a surprise as it was the position we projected him at last year. Matthews has great size (6-6). He is long. He is a good athlete. His technique is what needs work. If he can fix his footwork and his overall technique, Matthews has a chance to be a high four-star kid. He is going to be someone you offer. He is the class of 2027.
Ryan Miret - Miami Southridge - My favorite OL in this year’s class. He has a Miami offer. He is someone I feel FSU would have a legit shot at. He is 6-3 or 6-4. Miret is about to win a state championship in wrestling. His father is the principal at Southridge. He is a great kid. Very good prospect and look for him to also blow up this spring. He is going to end up a top rated center prospect.
Ben Gula - Weston Cypress Bay - Thought he performed very well yesterday. Good enough athlete to play center or guard. His technique was not bad. He held up against defensive lineman that tried to bull rush or use their athletic ability to beat him. He is a little on the light side. He is someone that I could see signing with UCF or USF only to get an NIL deal to transfer two years later.
Ashley Walker - Chaminade- I don't know how Chaminade continues to churn out talent. He played for Cardinal Newman last year. He is big (6-7, 290). Just big as in tall and big as in wide. He is going to get recruited on his size alone. I just think you have to find BIG GUYS. I hate to keep saying this but players like Walker are going to draw major interest. It is tough to find size. Add in a guy with this size who can move and the offers roll in.
Jayden Dean - St. Thomas Aquinas - He is considered the top-rated center. I really like Dean. My main concern is like Maurice Smith, can he get big enough? Will he be able to put on the weight? Smith had to play right away at FSU, got hurt and struggled to put on the weight. Dean is very similar to Maurice.
Defensive Line
Jake Kreul - IMG Academy - I remember watching Nick O’Leary in HS. The questions: Was he big enough? Was he fast enough? All O’Leary did was dominated in games and at every camp or combine. Jake is Nick O’Leary but a defensive end version of him. He plays with great leverage. His technique and how he can bend and get underneath tackles is ELITE. He has a super quick first step. I think some will say, 'Well, he is not big enough at 6'2-235.' He will get to 250-255 in college and be just fine. He is a great kid. I think if you’re a school and decide not to recruit Kreul, those in the front office need to be fired. There are no sure things in scouting and recruiting but the odds for failure are less likely taking a player like Kreul. FSU is in it for Jake.
Michael Smarts - Nova HS - I remember putting FSU on Nile Lawrence-Stample. He came from Nova HS. FSU has landed a couple of players from the school. Smarts has size at 6-5, 225. He is long. He has some athletic ability. He performed well Sunday in all the drills. Pass rushers with athletic ability like Smarts are not easy to find. He reminds me of Greg Romeus, who went to Coral Glades HS, played for Pitt and went on and had an NFL career. He is the most underrated player in Broward County.
Wyatt Smith - Saint Thomas Aquinas - Believe his father is Justin Smith who played for Missouri and got drafted round 1 by the Bengals. Smith showed glimpses of being a very good prospect yesterday. Not sure if he got noticed but he wanted to go and rep over and over again. He held his own. There is still room for growth. He displayed some nice pass-rush moves. He is a prospect to keep an eye on in the class of 2027.
Kamron Wilson - Southridge. He has a self-reported FSU offer. He is tall (6'4). He is long and athletic. He also has the frame to add on weight. He reminds me of Gregory Rousseau, who played at Miami. He has the tools to be a very good pass rusher off the edge. He is quick off the ball. He does need to get stronger.
Jamar Thompson - West Boca - He had his coming-out party in the state title game. Thompson is in the class of 2027. He is very strong for a DT. He is very quick. He also plays with power. He won most if not all of his reps. He just wins with leverage. He is a tough kid. He will end up with an FSU offer by the end of spring football.
Cameron McHaney - IMG Academy - FSU DT's board needs to expand. You do that by offering this kid. He transferred into IMG. He is built like a tank. Strong and tough to move off the ball. I went and watched his film and the kid lives in the backfield. He uses his hands well. He stays low and fires off the ball. He is someone that FSU should kick the tires on.
Final Thoughts: The DL group was very good. There were quality pass rushers and the interior DL were also very good. I think you will find some All-Conference and potential All-Americans in this group.
Linebacker
Duyon Forkpa - You know how to fix the LB problem at FSU? Land this kid. Best looking prospect at UA outside of maybe Cooper. He moves very well. He is someone that you can have rush the passer. He is athletic enough to drop back into coverage. He plays with confidence. He was very impressive.
Jordan Campbell - The Carol City standout is one of the best players in Dade County this year. He is someone that will really benefit from getting into a college weight program. He will not look the same afterwards. He has the athletic talent. Now Campbell just needs to put it all together.
Final Thoughts: Adam Balogoun-Ali was at the event. I did not see him work out but FSU is very much in the picture with him. DJ is the prospect you want in this group. Land him and your LB room improves Day 1. Campbell is a prospect who is good in HS but gets better in college. Forkpa is a no-brainer. The three top players at UA were Forkpa, Kruel and Cooper.
