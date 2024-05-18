Bob Ferrante
- May 10, 2022
Updates from FSU:
Due to inclement weather in the area, the NCAA has made adjustments to the 2024 Tallahassee Regional schedule. Per NCAA rules, no game will begin after 11 p.m. eastern. There will be approximately 35 minutes in between each game.
Saturday, May 18
Game 3 – UCF vs. Florida State – 5 p.m. – ESPN+
Game 4 – Auburn vs. Chattanooga – 7:30 p.m. – ESPN+
Game 5 - Loser of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 – 10 p.m. – ESPN+
Sunday, May 19
Game 6 - Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 – 1 p.m.
Game 7 (If Necessary) – 3:30 p.m.
