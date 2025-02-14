Florida State (15-9, 6-7 ACC) will host No. 23 Clemson (20-5, 12-2) on Saturday at noon. The game will be televised on the CW Network.



What a wild ride of late: FSU had no energy in the losses at Cal and Stanford. Scored 15 first-half points in an awful home loss to VT. Led by double-figures at BC in the second half before self-destructing. Hamilton announces his resignation on Feb. 3, and a day later the Seminoles hold off Notre Dame. And after a week off FSU has a monumental 16-point, second-half comeback win at Wake. The Seminoles did it with top scorer Jamir Watkins fouled out for the final 4:50.



What to expect each game sort of goes out the window with a team that is wildly inconsistent not just game to game but within games. Some halves good, some halves not. What we haven't seen this year is a win over a ranked team. Could it happen Saturday? Long odds considering the 20-point loss at Clemson in January. But it has been a wild season.



Clemson lost to Georgia Tech at home on Feb. 4 but then stuns Duke and drills UNC on Monday, earning a long break before the trip to FSU.



The Tigers have experience and are efficient. They make 38.8 percent of their 3s (13th in DI) and 52.1 percent of their shots inside the arc (146th). Chase Hunter averages 17.6 points per game and makes 49.2 percent of his shots from the floor.



Hamilton has won 198 regular season ACC games. If he gets to 200, he would be just the fourth coach in league history to do so (counting just ACC regular season games).



Watkins has 1,472 career points and 950 points at FSU (in 57 games, 16.6 points per game).



Malique Ewin had his ninth double-double of the season (14 points, 12 rebounds) at Wake.



Taylor Bol Bowen was 7 of 33 from 3-point range as a freshman, making just 21.2 percent of his shots. He is up to 22 of 53 (41.5 percent) as a sophomore.



We don't have a list yet but are expecting some of the Hamilton Era alumni players to return to Tallahassee for Saturday's game.



This is FSU's Fight for Literacy game. The Seminoles’ efforts have benefited organizations such as the Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend and the Early Learning Coalition of Escambia County in Pensacola. These initiatives have generated a total grant of $59,832, positively impacting 6,128 children. This achievement marks the highest impact among schools in Florida, reflecting Florida State’s dedication to education and community development.