Florida State (33-10) plays its final midweek game, hosting Jacksonville on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will stream live on ACC Network Extra.



Starting pitchers have not been named for either team. Payton Manca has often been in the Tuesday night starter (opener) role. Manca pitched two innings (43 pitches) in game 3 vs. Clemson on Sunday. Joe Charles also went 2.2 innings (38 pitches) in that game. It could again be a bullpen by committee night.



If you’re in the area, join us at Howser. Tickets are just $2. Some concession items are $3.



FSU is No. 2 by D1baseball.com and No. 6 in the NCAA’s RPI. The Seminoles have won nine weekend series, including five of seven on ACC weekends (losses to Wake Forest and at Louisville).



The Seminoles are 22-5 at home this season, with a few of those losses coming on midweeks (Mercer and UF). FSU won 9-6 at JU on Feb. 26 and then 11-10 at Howser on April 1. The Seminoles have won six straight in the series.



Alex Lodise has reached base in eight straight games and 40 of 43 games in 2025. Lodise leads the ACC in batting average (.430) and his on-base percentage is .488, while Gage Harrelson’s OBP has been steadily climbing to .486.



Max Williams has 17 home runs, one off the league lead (Duke’s Ben Miller has 18).



We’ll have lineups and updates below in the thread closer to game time.