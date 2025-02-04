We will be meeting - and in two cases reacquainting - with four FSU offense transfers on Tuesday at 2 p.m.



Looking forward to hearing from Markeston Douglas, who played at FSU from 2020-23, and Randy Pittman, who was a commitment before going to UCF. Big upgrades to the TE room. We'll also hear from OL Micah Pettus and WR Duce Robinson.



We'll have updates in the thread below as the players talk and videos of their interviews.