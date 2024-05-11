ADVERTISEMENT

Softball Updates: FSU vs. Duke (Saturday, 2:30 p.m.) for ACC Tournament title

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
FSU defeated Notre Dame and Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament and now faces No. 1 seed and tournament host Duke on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2) for the title.

The Seminoles (43-13) are seeking their 20th ACC Tournament Championship. FSU has won eight out of the last nine ACC Championships.

We'll have starting lineups and chat in the thread below
 
Mudge takes a first-pitch ball from Duke RHP Jala Wright, the ACC pitcher of the year
 
Mudge flies out
Beachum sends one to the track in CF, two down
Harding walks
Torres grounds out

Middle 1st, 0-0
 
Jennings flies out
Davidson walks
Vega flies out
Burgess bunts but out at 1B

End 1st, 0-0
 
Edenfield flies out
Flaherty strikes out
Kerr hits one up the middle but Vega tracks it down and throws over to 1B

Middle 2nd, 0-0
 
Ross just beats the throw at 1B for the infield hit
Ross tries to steal second but is thrown out
Harp strikes out swinging
Mudge grounds out

Middle 3rd, 0-0
 
Beachum walks

Harding launches a ball up in the zone, a two-run HR

FSU takes the 2-0 lead
 
Torres races to 1B, beats the throw

Edenfield goes opposite field with the double, Torres scores to extend FSU lead to 3-0
 
Have to imagine Duke wanted Wright to take control and go six or seven. FSU chases the ACC's top pitcher in the fourth
 
Don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves but do you think we'll get a national seed if we win today??
 
NoleLizards said:
Don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves but do you think we'll get a national seed if we win today??
Click to expand...
FSU's RPI is pretty good (13th) despite the struggles in the circle and defensive issues. I'd think a top 16 national seed is very realistic, especially with a win today.
 
Bob Ferrante said:
Davidson singles, Vega singles

LHP Ashtyn Danley in the circle for FSU
Click to expand...

Bionic Woman GIF
 
Gold with the sac fly, deep enough to score a run ... FSU leads 3-1

Throw to third, so FSU keeps the runner at 2B with two down
 
Torres singles to LF, Mudge's throw is off the line ... FSU 3-2

Torres in at 2B as the tying run
 
Harp grounds out
Mudge flies out
Beachum robbed of a HR at the wall, Jennings jumps and has just enough vertical to grab it

Middle 5th, 3-2 FSU
 
Harding pops out
Torres strikes out looking
Edenfield pops out

Middle 6th, 3-2 FSU
 
Davidson walks to lead off the 6th
Vega strikes out swinging
Burgess walks

Gold RBI single and Duke has tied it, 3-3
 
Baker makes contact, Flaherty tries to come home with the throw but it's off the mark and the run scores

Duke up 4-3

(scored an error on Flaherty)
 
Danley grabs the bunt, shovels it to Edenfield for the force

Two down, bases still loaded
 
Latest posts

