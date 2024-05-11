Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
May 10, 2022
-
- 15,767
-
- 10,566
-
- 1,853
FSU defeated Notre Dame and Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament and now faces No. 1 seed and tournament host Duke on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (ESPN2) for the title.
The Seminoles (43-13) are seeking their 20th ACC Tournament Championship. FSU has won eight out of the last nine ACC Championships.
We'll have starting lineups and chat in the thread below
