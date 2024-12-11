ADVERTISEMENT

Football Updates: Gus Malzahn, Tony White press conferences (Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.)

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
20,066
12,754
1,853
FSU's new coordinators, Gus Malzahn and Tony White, will meet with the media on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

We'll have updates below in the thread on our first interviews with Gus and Tony. We'll also have videos of the coaches and stories on them later this afternoon.

Malzahn's contract and White's letter of understanding were released to the media on Tuesday. Some contract details are here.
 
  • Like
Reactions: GaCracker
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bob Ferrante
  • Sticky

Football Some details on Gus Malzahn, Tony White contracts

Replies
0
Views
446
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante

Football Updates: Mike Norvell discusses the 2025 signees (Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.)

Replies
29
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
Bob Ferrante

Football Recruiting Updates: Signing Day times, Osceola's coverage for Wednesday

Replies
109
Views
6K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
Bob Ferrante

Football Updates: Mike Norvell press conference on Monday (11:30 a.m.)

Replies
25
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
CurtWeiler

Football Live Updates: Mike Norvell, FSU coordinators kick off Notre Dame week with press conferences

Replies
29
Views
775
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back