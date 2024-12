Coach Mike Norvell will meet with the media on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. FSU landed three big-time flips in Ousmane Kromah, Jayvan Boggs and Shamar Arnoux on the first day of the early signing period, bringing some punch to the 2025 class.Note that we'll continue to keep you updated on signings in our national signing day live thread This post will be specific to the press conference with Norvell. Note that no assistant coaches will be speaking this afternoon.