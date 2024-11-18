ADVERTISEMENT

Football Updates: Mike Norvell meets with the media to discuss bye week, FSU's final two games

Bob Ferrante

Coach Mike Norvell will hold his weekly press conference on Monday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the bye week and preparations for Charleston Southern as well as Florida.

We also expect interim defensive coordinator Randy Shannon to speak to the media after Tuesday's practice.

"Inside Seminole Football" will also return from the bye week with Mike Norvell, K.J. Kirkland and Josh Storms.
 
