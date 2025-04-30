ADVERTISEMENT

Football Updates: Mike Norvell wraps up spring practice (Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.)

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
Florida State coach Mike Norvell wraps up spring practice with a press conference on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

The Seminoles held 13 practices (including two scrimmages) before the end of spring was halted.

Norvell will discuss the transfer portal - the addition of a corner and a quarterback - as well as player development.

We'll have updates in the thread below.
 
