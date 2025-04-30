Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 23,439
-
- 14,751
-
- 1,853
Florida State coach Mike Norvell wraps up spring practice with a press conference on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.
The Seminoles held 13 practices (including two scrimmages) before the end of spring was halted.
Norvell will discuss the transfer portal - the addition of a corner and a quarterback - as well as player development.
We'll have updates in the thread below.
The Seminoles held 13 practices (including two scrimmages) before the end of spring was halted.
Norvell will discuss the transfer portal - the addition of a corner and a quarterback - as well as player development.
We'll have updates in the thread below.