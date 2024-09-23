Bob Ferrante
Mike Norvell will hold his weekly press conference on Monday at 11:30 a.m.
He will be followed by Adam Fuller, John Papuchis and (we think) Alex Atkins.
We'll have updates in the thread below as the coaches reflect on a win over Cal and look ahead to the SMU game, on Saturday at 8 p.m. (ACC Network) in Dallas.
