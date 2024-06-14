ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Updates: Prospects arrive for their official visits

nrcarlisle

nrcarlisle

Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 7, 2022
2,766
1,899
453
27
Florida State is hosting another crop of recruiting targets on campus this weekend. In case you missed it, here is the expected visitors list for this weekend:

https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/fsu-official-visitors-list-for-weekend-of-june-14

A late addition to the visitors list, defensive back Jaboree Antione who originally was supposed to come into town next weekend. He has been committed to LSU since January 27th but scheduled official visits to Miami and Florida State, the latter of which has been moved to this weekend.

We will be posting arrival photos of each prospect as they arrive from breakfast this morning.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

OsceolaPat
  • Sticky

Football Recruiting FSU Official Visitors List for June 14

Replies
0
Views
73
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
nrcarlisle

Football Recruiting Updates: Florida State Official Visit weekend prospect arrival photos

Replies
9
Views
774
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat

Official Visit Tracker: Where are FSU's top targets taking official visits to this weekend

Replies
4
Views
187
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat

Football Recruiting FSU is expecting nine prospects on-campus of Official Visits this weekend (Visitors List)

Replies
0
Views
138
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat

Football Recruiting FSU targets on Official Visits to other schools this weekend

Replies
0
Views
139
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today