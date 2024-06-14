nrcarlisle
Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- Aug 7, 2022
-
- 2,766
-
- 1,899
-
- 453
-
- 27
Florida State is hosting another crop of recruiting targets on campus this weekend. In case you missed it, here is the expected visitors list for this weekend:
https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/fsu-official-visitors-list-for-weekend-of-june-14
A late addition to the visitors list, defensive back Jaboree Antione who originally was supposed to come into town next weekend. He has been committed to LSU since January 27th but scheduled official visits to Miami and Florida State, the latter of which has been moved to this weekend.
We will be posting arrival photos of each prospect as they arrive from breakfast this morning.
https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/fsu-official-visitors-list-for-weekend-of-june-14
A late addition to the visitors list, defensive back Jaboree Antione who originally was supposed to come into town next weekend. He has been committed to LSU since January 27th but scheduled official visits to Miami and Florida State, the latter of which has been moved to this weekend.
We will be posting arrival photos of each prospect as they arrive from breakfast this morning.