Updates: South Carolina defeats FSU 4-0 in game 1 on Sun.

Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
- 16,326
- 10,727
- 1,853
Florida State (52-8) plays host to South Carolina (39-21) on Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Tallahassee Regional championship game. There will be a live stream on ESPN+.
FSU has advanced to the title game with a rout of Marist on Friday and a victory over UCF on Saturday. South Carolina would need to win two games on Sunday to claim the title.
FSU's 2023 stats
South Carolina's 2023 stats
We'll have updates in the thread below
