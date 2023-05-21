ADVERTISEMENT

Updates: South Carolina defeats FSU 4-0 in game 1 on Sun.

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
16,326
10,727
1,853
Florida State (52-8) plays host to South Carolina (39-21) on Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Tallahassee Regional championship game. There will be a live stream on ESPN+.

FSU has advanced to the title game with a rout of Marist on Friday and a victory over UCF on Saturday. South Carolina would need to win two games on Sunday to claim the title.

FSU's 2023 stats

South Carolina's 2023 stats

We'll have updates in the thread below
 
Reactions: NoleLizards
These beautiful rabid fans better be prepared to drag our ladies over the finish line if need be. Don't want to see a repeat of last year. 😢
 
Bob Ferrante said:
Florida State (52-8) plays host to South Carolina (39-21) on Sunday at 11 a.m. in the Tallahassee Regional championship game. There will be a live stream on ESPN+.

FSU has advanced to the title game with a rout of Marist on Friday and a victory over UCF on Saturday. South Carolina would need to win two games on Sunday to claim the title.

FSU's 2023 stats

South Carolina's 2023 stats

We'll have updates in the thread below
Click to expand...
Surprised ESECPN is not televising given the presence of one of the SEC's darlings in the game.
 
Reactions: bungman
FSU is the away team in this game. Apparently South Carolina has been the road team twice in its first three games so it will be the home team for Game 1 today. Got to love NCAA rules.
 
Karsen Ochs (3.07 ERA) starting in the circle for South Carolina.

Kaley Mudge starts things off with a leadoff bloop single and she steals second on the pitch which Jahni Kerr strikes out on.

Runner on second with one out for Kalei Harding.
 
Leonard lines out to second base and Harding was way too far off the base for an easy double play.

0-0, M1
 
Reactions: NoleLizards
Ali DuBois (2.55 ERA over 44 innings) in the circle to start things for FSU.
 
First pitch is ripped just inside the third-base bag for a leadoff single to left.
 
FSU in trouble early. Bunt single back to the circle but everyone converges and no one covers third base. Runner on first advances to third and the batter takes second after close play at third.

SC has two in scoring position with no outs.
 
Another bunt brings in a run. Mack Leonard considers a throw home but didn’t have a play and makes the throw to first.


Runner on third with one out.
 
Liner to third and a nice play by Kalei Harding saves a run.

Runner on third with two outs now.
 
DuBois gets ahead 0-2 but then allows a weak bloop single to right.

Another run scores and it’s 2-0 South Carolina.
 
Stolen base puts another runner in scoring position for South Carolina.
 
DuBois gets a strikeout to strand the runner.

FSU in a 2-0 hole after one inning.
 
Arrogant to start your 3rd or 4th option on the mound. They hammered UCF's junk baller last night. Did we not scout them?
 
Reactions: CHAMLER
vkw143 said:
I really don’t understand the starting lineup. It’s as if they are playing for two games today instead of winning outright with one.
But Lonnie knows far more than I.
Click to expand...
Bob just basically said the same thing. I think if you ask Lonni, she would say she’s going to have that full-staff approach no matter what. But fair to question it at this moment in time.
 
Reactions: goldmom
Flaherty laces a ball to center which bounces out of the centerfielder’s glove for a leadoff single.

She considered stretching it into a double and there was a pretty close play back at first. It’s being reviewed now to see if she’s out.
 
Safe after review. Another leadoff base runner for FSU with Michaela Edenfield stepping in.
 
Edenfield Ks on a full count but Flaherty steals second on the pitch.
 
Dack grounds out to short and FSU strands another runner in scoring position.

2-0 South Carolina, M2
 
DuBois back for another inning. She gets a groundout to third on the first pitch.
 
DuBois caps off a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout. Imagine that may be it for her.

2-0 SC, T3
 
Josie Muffley leads off the FSU third with a groundout to second.
 
Mudge rips a ball to first that bounces out of her glove but stays close enough for her to field and throw to first, where the second baseman was covering. Two down.
 
Kerr pops out to the pitcher. FSU retired in order for the first time.

2-0 SC, M3
 
DuBois returning for another inning. A bit surprised by that. I thought it might just be once through the order for her.
 
Leadoff batter in the bottom of the third here under the ball and hits a lazy flyout to left.
 
