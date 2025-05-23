Florida State and Texas Tech are set for Game 2 of the Super Regional at 3 p.m. (ESPN2). The Seminoles will need to win today and again Saturday night to advance to the Women's CWS.Julia Apsel (12-1, 3.07 ERA) is in the circle for FSU. A little surprised at that considering she pitched some last night. But we'll of course see a few FSU pitchers today.The bummer is NiJaree Canady (29-5, 0.88 ERA) is in the circle again for Texas Tech. Here are the lineups: