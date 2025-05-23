ADVERTISEMENT

Softball Updates: Texas Tech at FSU, game 2 on Friday (3 p.m. on ESPN2)

May 10, 2022
Florida State and Texas Tech are set for Game 2 of the Super Regional at 3 p.m. (ESPN2). The Seminoles will need to win today and again Saturday night to advance to the Women's CWS.

Julia Apsel (12-1, 3.07 ERA) is in the circle for FSU. A little surprised at that considering she pitched some last night. But we'll of course see a few FSU pitchers today.

The bummer is NiJaree Canady (29-5, 0.88 ERA) is in the circle again for Texas Tech. Here are the lineups:

Screenshot 2025-05-23 at 2.41.55 PM.png
 
One night after FSU commits three errors, Texas Tech gets a runner on with an infield hit an a throwing error, low and wide to Bueno at 1B
 
Canady is through the third inning

Similar to last night, more flyouts (five) than strikeouts (two)

1-0 Texas Tech
 
Apsel gets two outs in the 3rd, leaves the game with a runner on 2B

Jazzy Francik in to relieve
 
A weird inning in the 4th. A second FSU error

Texas Tech loads the bases with two down
 
A tough-luck error on Beachum. A very hard-hit ball off Canady’s bat. Two on with two down in 5th
 
Collision on the play as Isa Torres is hit by the runner going from second to third

But Isa appears to be just fine
 
Dack walks and Edenfield slips a double in front of a diving center fielder

Runners in scoring position
 
RBI groundout. First run of the Supers

FSU has a runner on 3B with one out

Texas Tech leads 2-1
 
The pressure was always on us. They put runs on the board early and we did nothing at the plate.
 
Latest posts

