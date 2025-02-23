A quick turnaround for FSU and UNC, which both played on Saturday and are now facing off in Tallahassee on Monday at 7 p.m. It's a Big Monday game on ESPN.



Fans attending the game are encouraged to wear white. There will be a giveaway provided by Truist, the school has announced.



The Tar Heels have won three straight - at Syracuse, NC State and Virginia on Saturday. Impressive wins over the Wolfpack (97-73) and Virginia (81-66) in Chapel Hill.



But UNC has struggled on the road of late - losses at Wake on Jan. 21, at Pitt on Jan. 28 at Duke on Feb. 1 and at Clemson on Feb. 10 before winning at Syracuse on Feb. 15.



The Seminoles need a better first half if they are to defeat UNC. Look at the first halves of FSU's last eight games:



- at Stanford: 25 points (loss). Trailed by eight at the half and lost

- Virginia Tech: 15 points (loss). Trailed by 20 at the half and lost by 10

- at Boston Co: 36 points (loss). Up by 5 at the half but lost in a wild final minute

- Notre Dame: 29 points (win). Up by 1 at the half and a seven-point win

- at Wake Forest: 21 points (win). Trailed by 14 at the half but a rally to win by two

- Clemson: 19 points (loss). Trailed by 17 at the half and fell by 26

- Miami: 31 points (win). Tied at the half, win by eight.

- at Louisville: 31 points (loss). Trailed by 14 at the half, losing by eight



In eight games, trailing in five, tied in one, up in two. Simply put: Start better.



The Tar Heels are another very good team shooting inside the arc (55 percent, 54th in Division I) but struggle from 3-point range (33.8 percent, 179th). By comparison, FSU is up to 53.2 percent inside the arc (107th) but a very bad 31.1 percent (309th in DI) from 3-point range.



Malique Ewin is one of only five players in the ACC (Maxime Raynaud of Stanford, Copper Flagg of Duke and Donald Hand, Jr., of Boston College) who is ranked in the top 20 for both rebounding and scoring, and he is among the top five players in the conference with his nine double-doubles.



Jamir Watkins has scored 1,525 career points. He surpassed the 1,500 career point mark against Miami on Feb. 19 and he has scored 1,003 points in his 60-game Florida State career. His became the 50th Seminole in school history to 1,000 or more career points against Louisville on Saturday.



This is the second to last home game for FSU. The Seminoles will honor Leonard Hamilton during the March 8 game (a Saturday at 4 p.m.).



He is one win away from a 200th ACC regular season victory.