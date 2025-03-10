ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Updates, videos: Luke Loucks press conference on Monday

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
New FSU men's basketball coach Luke Loucks arrived in Tallahassee with his wife, Stevi, and the kids on Sunday afternoon. Luke will meet with the media and answer questions on Monday at 11 a.m.

We'll have updates below in the thread.

Curt has a great column on why there's a lot to like about Loucks' hire. It also includes some photos from the family's arrival as well as a short video.

My news story gives some background from a 2021 interview with Loucks and has the official announcement from FSU.
 
