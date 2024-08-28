ADVERTISEMENT

Football Updates, videos: Mike Norvell, FSU's coordinators (11:30 a.m. Wednesday)

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
Mike Norvell and FSU's three coordinators will meet with the media on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins and John Papuchis will follow (in some order).

FSU practiced Tuesday (closed to media). There will be no practice today, as this takes on a Monday-type feel for a game week for the Seminoles. We'll have practice access on Thursday and Friday this week.

We'll have updates below in the thread
 
