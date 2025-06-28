Florida State is sitting at 20 commitments in its 2026 recruiting class and barring any departures (there are a few commits making "final decisions" in the coming weeks), Florida State currently owns the No. 8 ranked recruiting class in the country.



Here is a look at how the class is currently comprised and where FSU could be looking to add in the next few months.



QB: 1

RB: 1

WR: 5

TE: 1

OT: 0

OG: 3

DE: 1

DT: 2

LB: 2

CB: 2

S: 2



Total: 20

Projected total: 23-26



WHAT DOES FSU STILL NEED?



Quarterback: With Jaden O'Neal now in the class, Florida State should be done at quarterback for this cycle unless something happens in between now and signing day. Grabbing Jaylen King in the portal this spring has negated any searching for a second quarterback that would have happened this summer.



Running Back: Even with Gavin Sawchuk joining the team in the spring, FSU was pursuing a second RB in the class to pair with Amari Thomas. Now that FSU has swung and missed on the remaining top RB targets on their board, I don't get the sense that there is anyone left on the board that FSU is intensely pursuing. There are a couple of down-the-road options but I believe that FSU is content with what they have for now and will re-evaluate closer to signing day. If FSU has a good start to their season, I could see them putting some pressure on Florida for Carsyn Baker. They were third for Jae Lamar. And I still believe that despite their resurgence in Derrek Cooper's recruitment, they haven't been a true contender since 2-10.



Wide Receiver: With the commitments of Devin Carter and Jasen Lopez in the last few days, FSU is likely done at receiver. They have five in the fold between Lopez, Carter, Darryon Williams, Brandon Bennett and Efrem White (four if you don't consider White a WR). Four-star Keeyun Chapman is down to Florida State vs. North Carolina and is set to decide soon. He is the only other receiver that I could see joining the class in the near future but I don't have a great read on this one. FSU isn't really looking for big receivers this cycle unless they are elite kids like Russell and Prothro. Chapman is good and FSU likes him but I don't know if it's enough to make a spot for him. I'd wager he picks North Carolina initially - especially since his younger brother committed there yesterday.



Tight End: Florida State already has Xavier Tiller on board and he is a great pickup for FSU. There is a degree of fluidity with this position in terms of what is next. Heze Kent and Landon Miree are the two primary candidates to join the class. The Seminoles could get one or they could get both but I don't perceive this to be an 'either/or' situation. There is a path to landing both prospects, as I believe both are takes for FSU considering how light the current room is in terms of young talent. I still like my FutureCast prediction for Kent but I think this is coming down to FSU vs. UF and it's close.



Offensive Line: FSU has three guards committed right now between Luke Francis, Michael Ionata and Jakobe Green. Out of the three, Ionata is the one most likely to play tackle but we all project him as a guard. FSU needs to find at least two true tackle prospects before this O-Line class can be considered complete (from the HS side of things). A lot of FSU's top targets at tackle have committed elsewhere. It's coming down to FSU and Arkansas for Ben Mubenga and all the intel points to Arkansas having the edge. Da'Ron Parks and Wilson Zierer are two other names to know. Parks' recruitment is a bit more wide open and Zierer is someone that we haven't talked about a lot as he is an international prospect that officially visited way early in May. He is down to FSU, Auburn and Alabama. I don't feel great about any of the guys left on the board, and I imagine tackle is a position that FSU is going to heavily prioritize in the fall.



Defensive End/JACK: Technically Florida State does have one defensive end committed in Wihtlley Cadeau but truthfully, he is guy that projects on the inside. Florida State has — to put it bluntly — struck out all cycle long for one reason or another. They are out on Trenton Henderson and Asharri Charles committed to Miami. Jamarrion Matthews is a prospect that we feel likely sticks to Alabama. They will need to add likely two edge/JACK guys by December. There is a true lack of high-tier prospects that FSU is in on. They liked Kamron Wilson a lot but they have fallen away a bit as his OV was either moved or cancelled entirely. Three-star Chris Addison and three-star Katrell Webb are your two most likely additions at this time. Xavier Griffin is the one 'JACK' target that is truly elite that FSU is still in on. We've been pretty convinced that Alabama or Texas is the likely destination with more buzz recently that it's the Crimson Tide. As for Addison and Webb, I think it's likely one of the two joins the class but FSU should be looking to upgrade if they can by December. Addison wouldn't be a bad take. He was very productive last season.



Defensive Tackle/Defensive Line: Florida State has done really well on the interior defensive line. We like Carrington and Crittendon Jr. a lot but are not as sold on the Cadeau pickup. Nonetheless, Florida State likely wants to add another defensive tackle prospect by December. From all that I've heard, they are out on Cam Brickle. Kendall Guervil is a longshot and they are out on James Johnson. That leaves Earnest Rankins as one of the few prospects that FSU has a chance with from the group they brought in on OVs. Seems to be FSU vs. Auburn as the Tigers have hosted Rankins a lot, including a visit after his visit to FSU. Believe his team went to 7-on-7 camp on the Plains. He didn't make his other OVs. Stealing Rankins from the clutches of the Tigers would be an excellent way to cap off the interior DL class.



Linebacker: Assuming Karon Maycock shuts down his recruitment to FSU when he makes a final decision in July, Florida State has a nice pair of LB prospects and will be likely looking to add one more. DQ Forkpa and Rodney Colton Jr. are the two contenders here. Forkpa's commitment timeline is unclear — it felt like a decision was coming soon but now it appears he is waiting until the fall. Play on the field should be a factor down the stretch for Forkpa. As for Colton Jr., I think FSU sits in a good spot here but this recruitment may be played out for a while. A name to keep in mind is Miami commit Jordan Campbell. I know he is 'shut down' with Miami but I have heard that that door may not be entirely closed. Nebraska desperately covets Campbell is the main one pushing but I think FSU would also get an official visit if things did get opened back up. Something to monitor.



Defensive Back / Safety: FSU has a great defensive back class. I think right now the expectation is to hold on to both Hughes and Bell. Out of the two of them, I think Hughes is a bigger threat to leave the class. Johnson has already shut it down and Timmons might be my favorite take of the class thus far. FSU sits in a great spot to add Chauncey 'Chuck' Kennon. I have a FutureCast in for Kennon and I feel even better about it than I did a few weeks ago after learning he didn't make his LSU official visit on June 20. Assuming Kennon ends up in the class, Florida State is done in the defensive backfield.