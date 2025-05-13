Florida State’s running back room is loaded with talent but lacked a true No. 1 back coming out of spring practice. There was no Trey Benson, Cam Akers or Dalvin Cook.



How does the addition of Gavin Sawchuk change the room? How will he be used? These are good questions in May as we look forward to a 2025 season where the Seminoles will undoubtedly use three (or more?) backs as coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn want a physical, downhill run game. And there are a number of reasons why Sawchuk is a fit for the Seminoles.



Sawchuk is a low-risk, high-reward tailback as he comes off a 2024 season where he was limited by a hamstring injury as well as Oklahoma’s offensive line. He had just 128 rushing yards on 39 carries to go with eight receptions for 28 yards for the Sooners, who were 76th in the nation in rush offense.



The upside for Sawchuk is that he has two years of eligibility left. If he’s healthy, he could be more of the back that Oklahoma had in 2023 (744 rushing yards, 6.2 yards per carry and nine touchdowns). Sawchuk also had some impressive yards after contact, recording 4.29 yards in limited carries (17) in 2022 and 3.17 yards in 2023.



“Sawchuk, though he was dealing with a lingering hamstring issue most of the season, was largely a victim of the circumstances in 2024,” said Parker Thune, who covers Oklahoma for OUInsider.com. “Everyone struggled on the offensive side for OU because of the poor O-line play, and as Sawchuk is a patient type of runner, he needs strong O-line play to perform at his best.”







Oklahoma made a splash in the portal, upgrading its offense with QB John Mateer (Washington State) and RB Jaydn Ott (California), among others. Sawchuk opted to enter the portal and picked FSU after a visit in the first weekend of May.



He did not visit FSU as a standout in the 2022 class at Highlands Ranch (Colo.) High, but there was familiarity with coach Mike Norvell and running backs coach David Johnson.



“I want to compete on the team,” Sawchuk said after he wrapped up his FSU visit. “I want to play top schools, have an opportunity to go out there and grow and just be around coaches that are going to develop me.”



Watching some of Sawchuk’s games in 2023 at Oklahoma and the 5-foot-11, 205-pound back shows he is a physical runner between the tackles. His yards per carry after contact illustrates he’s good at breaking through initial tackles at the line of scrimmage and can get to the second and perhaps even third level of the defense.



“He possesses elite home-run speed when he gets to the second level, and he began to run with some improved physicality down the stretch in 2023,” Thune said. “I think he’s got all the tools necessary to be a three-down back.”



That includes pass-protection, which Thune feels is one of Sawchuk’s strengths. Sawchuk had just 23 receptions in three seasons but he is a capable pass-catcher.



It’s curious to think about the running back room now as the Seminoles essentially add in two major pieces in Sawchuk and freshman Ousmane Kromah after spring practice. Jaylin Lucas and Roydell Williams often earned praise this spring from Norvell and Malzahn, although both saw their 2024 seasons cut short due to injury.



Whether Sawchuk is the starter or a No. 2 back remains to be seen, but he’s a big piece of the plan for the run game and the Seminoles’ coaches were intrigued by the chance to add him.



"He has home-run ability, tremendous ball skills and is fantastic in pass protection," Norvell said. "We've seen glimpses of that all coming together, and he was as good as any running back in the country during the back half of the 2023 season."



And FSU’s recent history of developing transfer backs was a positive. That includes Benson surpassing 900 rushing yards in the 2022 and ’23 seasons, and Jashaun Corbin before him. But Lawrance Toafili also showed his versatility (1,895 rushing yards and 905 receiving yards from 2020-24).



“They’ve produced running backs before,” Sawchuk said. “They’re good at it. The opportunity is definitely there for a running back to succeed. I’ve run all sorts of run schemes in my career. I love inside zone. They specialize in inside zone.



“They’ve done it. They’ve put it on paper and stats. It’s just a matter of finding a running back that can do it as well.”



When talking with beat writers in Oklahoma, there are two familiar comments about what Sawchuk could bring to FSU: He has proven to be a productive and playmaking back but has also been slowed due to injury.



“The only real issue has been his health,” OUInsider.com’s Jesse Crittenden said. “… If Sawchuk is healthy, and if Florida State's offensive line can give him room to operate, his addition could easily end up as one of the best moves of the offseason.”



