FSU has 85 players on scholarship at this time. The limit is going to go up to 105 in the spring. They have 13 players committed in the 2025 class1-Ja'Khi Douglas-WR2-Kentron Poitier-WR3-DJ Uiagaleli-QB4-Deuce Spann-WR5-Lawrance Toafili-RB6-Malik Benson-WR-7-Sione Lolohea-DL8-Cam Riley-LB9-Darion Williamson-WR10-Davonte Brown-DB11-Roydell Williams12-Alex Mastromanno-P13-Robert Scott-OT14-Maurice Smith-C15-Jeremiah Byers-OL16-Jacob Rizy-C17-Richie Leonard-OG18-Keiondre Jones-OL19-Darius Washington-OL20-Kyle Morlock-TE21-Ryan Fitzgerald-K22-Kevin Knowles-DB23-DJ Lundy-LBFSU loses 23 players who are graduating. Now there are other players who could or most likely will enter the NFL Draft.....24-Shyheim Brown-DB-RJR25-Joshua Farmer-DL-RJR26-Darrell Jackson-DL-RJR27-Marvin Jones Jr-DE-JR28-AZ Thomas-DB-JR29-Pat Payton-DE-RJR30-Jaylin Lucas-RB-JR31-Fentrell Cypress-DB-RJR32-TJ Ferguson-OL33-Brock Glenn -QB (If Kromenhoek or a transfer QB is needed does he leave?)34-Shawn Murphy-LB (He needs to play better then what we saw in the spring game)35-Sam Singleton-RB (Does he get passed over?)36-Jaden Jones-DE (Came in injured/has not played a ton of college football, not mentioned this year)37-Jackson West-TE-(Needs to stay healthy and make a move)38-Jaylen Early-OT (Needs to get playing time in 2024 and be a true option in 2025)39-Byron Turner-DE (RJR and these ships are valuable. He has not played much)40-Julian Armella-OL (Needs to get playing time in 2024 and be a true option in 2025)41-Bryson Estes OL (Must start in 2025 or he moves on imho)42-Brian Courtney-TE- (Buried on depth chart)43-Jerrale Powers-TE (Never mentioned and was passed up by Landen Thomas)FSU could have as many 40-plus players move on. With only 13 players committed that would leave potentially 27 more openings after the season to get to 85. They could need more if the number moves to 105. Do you keep guys now who may not play and are on the roster? This is a question that will need to be answered. FSU can't go into the portal to try and get to 105 if they have 40-50 openings after the season.This recruitment has leaned FSU during the entire recruiting process. If there is a sure thing in recruiting this is as close to one as you will get. I am leaning towards the Seminoles. FSU needs to get him in the boat sooner rather than later.I have never really been convinced that he would be a Seminole. He is making a decision before Louis. Auburn and Georgia are both teams that FSU has to beat out for Kromah. It just seems like these types of kids go elsewhere. FSU has gotten him on campus a few times. FSU needs some momentum in recruiting and this kid would give it to them.FSU went from potentially landing Ziyare Addison and Josh Petty along with Peyton Joseph. Pierre is an under-the-radar prospect who right now is on FSU's radar. Do they save this spot for the portal? As we stated that 105 limit is going to force you to take more players like this come NSD.FSU needs tackles and Poret is the best on their board. He is committed to USF. The Seminoles need tackles. Losing Petty was huge.I still feel FSU will land Wiggins. The local star is committed to UF but this one is unstable as far as commitments go. Wiggins is someone FSU can recruit throughout the process and see how the season goes for UF.From what I was told, Moore is still keeping his options open. I feel that he is someone FSU must stay on as CJ Wiley, while committed, is still talking to other programs. Moore is not to the level of CJ but is a very good insurance policy just in case you have to break the glass.Alford is committed to Ohio State. I still feel FSU has a legit shot at flipping him. He is a player at a position of need.This will go down as one of the weirdest recruitments in modern history. He does not take visits. He does not go to camps. He did not go to any combines this spring. Jackson is not easy to get a hold of. He has kept his recruitment in the dark.He committed to an Arkansas program that is going to end up hiring a new coach come week 4-5. Will he stay committed to the Hogs?This is another two-team battle - Tennessee vs. FSU. Onis is a four-star so the value of his NIL should not be big. He is an underrated prospect, one who should probably be ranked higher.Clardy is one of the highest-rated recruits left on FSU board. Turn on his film and this kid is a playmaker. Look for Clardy to make an impact early in his college career. One of the better athletes you will watch on film.